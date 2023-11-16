World-first gene therapy for inherited blood disorders approved in UK

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
World-first gene therapy for inherited blood disorders approved in UK

By Press Association
The regulator has authorised the treatment for patients aged 12 and over (Peter Byrne/PA)
The regulator has authorised the treatment for patients aged 12 and over (Peter Byrne/PA)

The UK’s medicines regulator has authorised a world-first gene therapy as a potential cure for two inherited blood disorders.

The treatment, Casgevy, for sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia, is the first to be licensed using the gene-editing tool known as Crispr, for which its inventors were awarded the Nobel prize in 2020.

The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) said the treatment was for patients aged 12 and over “after a rigorous assessment of its safety, quality and effectiveness”.

Both sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia are genetic conditions caused by errors in the genes for haemoglobin, which is used by red blood cells to carry oxygen around the body.

Sickle cell disease is particularly common in people with an African or Caribbean family background, while beta thalassemia mainly affects people of Mediterranean, south Asian, south-east Asian and Middle Eastern origin.

Symptoms of sickle cell disease can include very severe pain, serious and life-threatening infections, and anaemia.

People with beta thalassemia can have severe anaemia. Patients often need a blood transfusion every three to five weeks, alongside regular injections and medicines.

Casgevy is designed to work by editing the faulty gene in a patient’s bone marrow stem cells so that the body produces functioning haemoglobin.

For this to work, stem cells are taken out of bone marrow, edited in the lab and then infused back into the patient, with the potential to cure people.

The MHRA said clinical trials had found Casgevy restored healthy haemoglobin production in the majority of people.

In the clinical trial for sickle-cell disease, 28 out of 29 patients in an analysis (97%) were free of severe pain for at least 12 months after treatment.

In the clinical trial for beta thalassemia, 39 out of 42 patients analysed (93%) did not need a red blood cell transfusion for at least 12 months after treatment.

The remaining three had more than a 70% reduction in the need for red cell transfusions.

Julian Beach, interim executive director of healthcare quality and access at the MHRA, said both conditions “are painful, life-long conditions that in some cases can be fatal”.

He added: “To date, a bone marrow transplant – which must come from a closely matched donor and carries a risk of rejection – has been the only permanent treatment option.”

John James, chief executive of the Sickle Cell Society, said: “Sickle cell disorder is an incredibly debilitating condition, causing significant pain for the people who live with it and potentially leading to early mortality.

“There are limited medicines currently available to patients, so I welcome today’s news that a new treatment has been judged safe and effective, which has the potential to significantly improve the quality of life for so many.”

The treatment has not yet been examined for more widespread use on the NHS.

Reshma Kewalramani, president of Vertex, which launched the drug together with Crispr Therapeutics, said: “Today is a historic day in science and medicine: this authorisation of Casgevy in Great Britain is the first regulatory authorisation of a Crispr-based therapy in the world.”