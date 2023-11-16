Users of iPhones can now check bank balance from Wallet app

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Users of iPhones can now check bank balance from Wallet app

By Press Association
Apple says iPhone users will now be able to access their bank balance in the Wallet app (Apple/PA)
Users of iPhones in the UK can now check their bank balance from within the Apple Wallet app for the first time.

The new feature allows users to connect their credit and debit cards already stored in the Wallet app to their online accounts so they can see their up-to-date balance and other information without having to go to their dedicated banking app.

The information will be accessible in the Wallet app, but will also appear when a user makes a purchase via Apple Pay online or in the app.

Apple said the new feature could help users make more informed purchases and get quick, simple access to see key information about their finances to help with budgeting.

Apple Wallet is an app where consumers can store virtual versions of their bank cards for use in contactless payments.

iPhone users running the latest versions of iOS 17.1 will have access to the technology.

The tech giant said the new feature had been built with privacy and security in mind and highlighted that before it is enabled users must authenticate through their financial provider’s website or app and consent to connect their accounts to their cards in the Wallet app.

Apple also confirmed that all user account balance information, transaction history and other account details are stored on device and not on Apple servers.

Jennifer Bailey, vice president of Apple Pay and Apple Wallet, said: “By enabling users to conveniently access their most useful account information within Wallet and at the time of their purchase, they can make informed financial decisions and better understand and manage their spend.

“We look forward to working with UK partners under the Open Banking initiative to help users better their financial health, and provide more ways in which banks can deepen their relationships with customers.”

The feature has been enabled by the Open Banking initiative, Apple said, and confirmed that Barclays, Barclaycard, First Direct, Halifax, HSBC, Lloyds, M&S Bank, Monzo, NatWest and Royal Bank of Scotland had signed up to enable the feature in the UK.