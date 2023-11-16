Teenager arrested after Sycamore Gap tree was felled will face no further action

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Teenager arrested after Sycamore Gap tree was felled will face no further action

By Press Association
The felled tree at Sycamore Gap shocked and upset many people (Owen Humphreys/PA)
The felled tree at Sycamore Gap shocked and upset many people (Owen Humphreys/PA)

A teenager arrested after the tree at the famous Sycamore Gap landmark was felled will face no further action, police have said.

Inquiries continue into what happened at Hadrian’s Wall, Northumberland, overnight on September 27 to 28, and three adults remain on bail.

Northumbria Police said they are a man in his 60s and two men in their 30s who were arrested on suspicion of criminal damage.

There was an outcry when the tree which stood in a dip in the landscape was chainsawed, causing it to fall on the Roman wall which is a World Heritage Site.

Detective Chief Inspector Rebecca Fenney-Menzies said: “We completely recognise the feeling of loss in the community and further afield following the deliberate felling of Sycamore Gap.

“I would like to reassure the public that our investigation continues, and we remain committed to establishing the full circumstances surrounding the damage, and in bringing any offenders to justice.”

She added: “As always, we continue to welcome any new information from members of the public that could assist us in getting answers.

Sycamore Gap tree felled
The tree which stood in a dip in the landscape was chainsawed (Owen Humphreys/PA)

“Please know that your support could prove vital to our enquiries, no matter how small the detail may seem.

“I’d also like to remind the public that this remains a live investigation so, for that reason, please continue to avoid any speculation both in the community and online, including on social media.”

Historic England carried out analysis of the site and found the wall suffered damage when the 50ft tree fell on it.

It was among the UK’s most photographed trees and was made famous in a scene in Kevin Costner’s 1991 film Robin Hood: Prince Of Thieves.

Anyone with information should call Northumbria Police on 101 or use the Tell Us Something page on the force’s website.