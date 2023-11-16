Nine-pound bronze cannon stolen from Royal Armouries collection

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Nine-pound bronze cannon stolen from Royal Armouries collection

By Press Association
The Royal Armouries, which has sites across the country including a museum in Leeds, say the cannon was stolen from a remote location (Alamy/PA)
A 19th-century cannon from the Royal Armouries collection has been stolen, it has been disclosed.

Police were called after a nine-pound bronze gun, which is 64.5 inches (1.64 metres) in length and dated to 1859, was taken from a remote location in February, the institution said.

Such artillery pieces are named for the weight of the cannonball they fired, and the stolen object would be considerably heavier.

A bronze cannon being cleaned at the Tower of London. This is not the cannon that has been stolen (Peter Jordan/PA)

The theft, which did not take place at any of the body’s museum venues, was revealed on Thursday as part of a freedom of information (FOI) request by the PA news agency.

It is believed that the incident was a metal theft, meaning the cannon was thought to have been taken for its scrap value, rather than stolen as a “collection object” according to Royal Armouries.

The body, which houses the national collection of arms and armours at the Tower of London, the Royal Armouries Museum in Leeds and Fort Nelson near Portsmouth, also disclosed that other items are missing.

Royal Armouries said that a pair of mounted sword bayonets, worth £500, disappeared while on loan and police officers were called.

As a result of an investigation, other parts of the body’s collection were recalled, the institution said.

The cannon, described as a “smoothbore cannon barrel made of bronze”, was “removed by thieves from a remote location, offsite from any of the Royal Armouries’ venues”, according to the institution.

It added: “No monetary valuation was specified for this object.

“This incident was considered metal theft rather than the object being stolen for its value as a collection object.

“The Royal Armouries staff acted swiftly to escalate the incident to the Executive Board and Board of Trustees in line with our policies.

“The police were notified and involved, and the Royal Armouries took immediate action to investigate the incident taking remedial action, as necessary.”

The bayonets, dated to 1837, were discovered missing by the Royal Armouries in May last year as part of a routine audit.

The museum said: “A full investigation was carried out and the police were informed, but the items could not be located.

“As a result, other items on loan on display at the same location were deinstalled and are now back at the museum.”

The Royal Armouries houses the national collection of arms and armours across three venues across the UK, including at the museum in Leeds (Alamy/PA)

The Royal Armouries has not said where any of the items were housed.

The institution has a more than 700-year-old history at the Tower of London and “one of the largest collections of historic arms and armour in the world”.

Originally a manufacturer of weapons, it has had visitors since 1498 and later became part of the Government before becoming a public body in 1983.

Royal Armouries and police forces have been contacted for comment.

The theft follows the British Museum revealing in August that an unnamed member of staff was sacked and more than 2,000 items – including gold jewellery, semi-precious stones and glass – have been stolen, missing or damaged.

Around 350 of the artefacts have since been recovered, the London museum said in October as an investigation by the Metropolitan Police continues.