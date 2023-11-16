William learns about project tackling youth violence on Moss Side visit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News

William learns about project tackling youth violence on Moss Side visit

By Press Association
The Prince of Wales visited Moss Side to hear about the work of the Manchester Peace Together Alliance (Danny Lawson/PA)
The Prince of Wales has joined forces with Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham to support a project tackling youth violence with £100,000 of funding.

William arrived in Manchester’s Moss Side to hear about the work of the Manchester Peace Together Alliance which will receive £50,000 from his Royal Foundation, a figure matched by Mr Burnham, who took part in the visit.

The funds will be used to create an employment, skills and training programme for young people at risk of violence, a first for the Alliance, a community-led initiative combating the underlying causes of youth violence with targeted mentoring and activities.

Mr Burnham said: “I’m delighted to be working with the Prince of Wales in this effort to support our young people into a brighter future.

“We know that working with partners and communities to provide opportunities for young people to engage in positive activity is the most effective way to ensure young people do not get involved with crime or violence.

“We’re committed to doing all we can to stop crime and violence, and the development of a dedicated employment, skills, and training programme for young people at risk of violence, and partnership between the Alliance, Manchester City Council, the business community and Royal Foundation will certainly support this.”

The three-year project has seen the alliance working for the first time with the private sector, which has committed to providing work shadowing, apprenticeships and employment for young people.

William began his day in Manchester by meeting volunteers from the Hideaway Youth Project, lead partner of the Manchester Peace Together Alliance, to hear more about the impact that the programme will have on young people.

Julie Wharton, director at the Hideaway Youth Project and a senior member of the Alliance, said: “All of us at the Manchester Peace Together Alliance are absolutely delighted by the initiative being launched today.

“At the Hideaway we place ourselves at the centre of the community in Moss Side so we can understand the needs of our young people and ensure we are doing all we can to prevent them from being impacted by the devastation that youth violence can bring.”