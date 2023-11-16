Home Secretary aims to calm relationship with police following Braverman row

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Secretary aims to calm relationship with police following Braverman row

By Press Association
New Home Secretary James Cleverly sparked a conciliatory tone with police chiefs after stressing he did not want a relationship of conflict with the service (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
New Home Secretary James Cleverly sparked a conciliatory tone with police chiefs after stressing he did not want a relationship of conflict with the service (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

New Home Secretary James Cleverly has pledged to praise the police in public and criticise in private in pointed comments following the sacking of his predecessor Suella Braverman.

Addressing a major policing conference in Westminster on Thursday, Mr Cleverly told delegates he would make any criticisms “professionally, calmly, directly”.

Striking a markedly different note to Mrs Braverman, he said: “I will back you when you do the right thing, and I want you to know that I will be critical if I think you need to be critical (sic), but I will always attempt to do so professionally, calmly, directly so that we always maintain that professional working relationship.

“I think you can have a relationship that has challenge, and demands excellence and professionalism, without having to be in a relationship of conflict.

“The two are not inextricably linked. And that is why, you will know for those of you who have worked with me before, my instinct is always to praise in public, to criticise in private.”

Earlier, shadow home secretary Yvette Cooper warned that “a spiral of disrespect” cannot be allowed to develop between the Government and the police, following intense political pressure over protest marches.

Ms Cooper called the attacks by former home secretary Mrs Braverman on the Metropolitan Police last week “a disgrace”.

Mrs Braverman took the extraordinary step of writing an article for the Times, accusing the force of showing bias in favour of left-wing protesters.

Shadow Home Secretary Yvette Cooper.
Yvette Cooper said that the comments by Suella Braverman were 'a disgrace' (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

That was after she had pressed for Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley to ban a pro-Palestine demonstration in central London, which she branded a hate march.

Ms Cooper told delegates: “The attacks on you by Suella Braverman were a total disgrace.

“Suella Braverman is not home secretary anymore, rightly…

“But this is actually too important just to move on, to dismiss this as an aberration.

“Because I said repeatedly in the comments that I made on the disgraceful Suella Braverman article, no home secretary ever before would ever have done this.

“And that’s true. But now our home secretary has done this.

“And we cannot let this spiral into a spiral of disrespect between policing and between the Home Office ministers.”

Home Secretary Suella Braverman attending a county lines raid with officers from West Midlands Police in October
Suella Braverman accused the police of showing bias in favour of left-wing protesters (PA)

She accused Prime Minster Rishi Sunak of being irresponsible in also putting pressure on the Met over the protests.

“The Prime Minister… also got drawn into her approach, putting public and theatrical pressure on the Met Commissioner for the sake of headlines. I believe that was irresponsible,” she said.

“The policing minister also tried to defend the claim that police pick favourites. That is not good enough.”

The Labour shadow home secretary also called for the renewed monitoring of Islamophobic and antisemitic hate incidents, which fall under the criminal threshold, due to increased tensions over the conflict in Gaza.

She also said that the threshold for offences for stirring up hatred should be re-examined.