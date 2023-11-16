Police still have work to do to improve stalking investigations, inquest told

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Police still have work to do to improve stalking investigations, inquest told

By Press Association
Gracie Spinks reported her killer to police months before her death (Family handout/PA)
Derbyshire Constabulary still has work to do to improve how officers understand risk and deal with stalking concerns following the death of Gracie Spinks, an officer has said.

Detective Superintendent Darren De’ath, who leads the force’s public protection team, said improvements had been made but the evidence heard at Ms Spinks’ inquest had provoked “some concerns” about the force’s progress.

Ms Spinks was fatally stabbed by Michael Sellers in Duckmanton, Derbyshire, on June 18 2021, months after she reported him to the police for stalking.

Sellers was graded only as low risk and police dismissed a bag of weapons – later linked to Sellers – found near where Ms Spinks was killed a month later, with officers at the time believing the items – including knives, a hammer and an axe – did not pose a risk.

Coroner Matthew Kewley said it was “troubling” that officers involved in the case, who gave evidence, showed “no real appetite or impression that they had really changed their views” on how to assess risk.

Mr De’ath said the force had been inspected since the incident and found to have improved, but said: “We are in a completely different position to where we were in 2021, albeit I have to accept, listening to the officers giving their evidence, I still don’t believe we have achieved what we mean to achieve.

“I concur with your concerns. We have been meeting every evening with the Chief Constable which will continue long after this inquest which will work to make sure we get this right.”

The coroner later said “The force is not quite there yet”, to which Mr De’ath replied: “No, it is not, sir.”

The inquest jury retired to consider its conclusion on Wednesday, with Mr De’ath giving evidence to Chesterfield Coroner’s Court on changes made by the force on Thursday as the jury deliberated.

The jury is due to return its conclusion on Thursday afternoon.

When asked on what further training had been enforced, Mr De’ath said all officers and call handlers were now required to undergo risk assessment training every year and cases are quality assured every month.

Mr De’ath said a stalking policy had not yet been implemented, but this was due to be enforced in the near future.

The inquest is being held at Chesterfield Coroner's Court, at Chesterfield Town Hall (Callum Parke/PA)
He said: “Guidance is a term of reference. It is to aid officers and police staff when conducting their enquiries, so they have got somewhere to get best practice.

“Policy is a must do. The reason we don’t always use policy is because it can sometimes constrain people to go a certain way when in those sets of circumstances it may not be the correct way, so we have always relied on guidance to give staff a little bit of movement around their decision-making.”

When asked by the coroner if there will be a stalking policy, Mr De’ath replied: “There will be after this inquest, I assure you of that.”

He later added: “I have already discussed with our deputy chief constable that we need a policy, so those conversations are already taking place and I will be the force lead for stalking.

“That will be done within the next couple of weeks. That is not something that we will sit on.”

Mr De’ath said that officers also “over-relied” on body-worn camera footage and did not take notes as they should have done at the time of Ms Spinks’ death, which would be addressed through the introduction of a policy and mandatory training around note-taking.

Mr De’ath told the inquest that the force had employed a stalking co-ordinator in 2022, who every 24 hours will review all new stalking cases and ensure risk assessment procedures are correctly completed.

But he admitted to Narita Bahra KC, who represents Ms Spinks’ family, that the co-ordinator had not attended any of the inquest, which he accepted “in hindsight would have been beneficial”.

The inquest continues.