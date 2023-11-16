Mother pays tribute to victim as police continue to quiz murder suspects aged 12

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Mother pays tribute to victim as police continue to quiz murder suspects aged 12

By Press Association
West Midlands Police said two boys arrested on Tuesday remain in custody (Stephanie Wareham/PA)
Police have been granted further time to question two 12-year-old boys arrested on suspicion of murdering a man who was found stabbed in Wolverhampton.

In a statement released thought West Midlands Police on Thursday, the grieving mother of Shawn Seesahai paid tribute to her son as a courageous and compassionate young man.

The victim’s mother, who was not named by police, said: “Shawn Seesahai was a courageous, compassionate and confident young soul who sadly lost his life at the age of 19.

Shawn Seesahai death
Shawn Seesahai, who died on Monday (West Midlands Police/PA)

“He was looking forward to accomplish many future plans and ambitions.

“He cared dearly about his family and friends and he absolutely loved to help people. He was a generous person and had a good personality.

“We will always have him in our hearts.”

As well as appealing for social media users not to speculate about Monday’s fatal stabbing, West Midlands Police said two boys arrested on Tuesday remain in custody.

A force statement said: “Two 12-year-old boys remain in custody on suspicion of his murder and detectives have been granted a warrant of further detention to question them further.

A police cordon in East Park, Wolverhampton,
A police cordon in East Park, Wolverhampton, where Shawn Seesahai died (Stephanie Wareham/PA)

“Our patrols are continuing in the area as understandably the community are shocked and concerned, especially given the ages of the boys arrested.

“We would urge people not to speculate on social media and let our detectives continue with our investigation to achieve justice for Shawn’s family.

“Our thoughts remain with them in their time of grief.”

West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said crews were called to the scene at 8.41pm on Monday, with the first resource arriving within three minutes of the 999 call.

Mr Seesahai was pronounced dead at the scene on land off Laburnum Road, East Park.