Lab technician ‘downloaded terror documents as he researched Breaking Bad show’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Lab technician ‘downloaded terror documents as he researched Breaking Bad show’

By Press Association
Charles Cannon arrives at Winchester Crown Court (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Charles Cannon arrives at Winchester Crown Court (Andrew Matthews/PA)

A laboratory technician accused of possessing terrorist documents has told a court that he inadvertently downloaded the files while researching the hit television show Breaking Bad which he had been obsessed with as a child.

Winchester Crown Court has heard that 22-year-old Charles Cannon has an “extremist mindset” and would post racist, misogynistic, anti-semitic and other “far-right” views on social media.

He is charged with seven counts of possession of terrorist information in 2018 and 2019.

The documents found on his computer included guides on homemade explosives, “unconventional warfare devices and techniques”, and “booby traps”.

Cannon told the court that he had downloaded a cache of documents on a file-sharing website which were part of a collection created in the name of Uncle Fester – the pseudonym of Steve Preisler who produced books on the manufacture of methamphetamine in the 1980s and was jailed for possession of the illegal drug.

He said he had wanted to research the production of methamphetamine as part of his fixation with the show Breaking Bad which tells the story of a teacher who starts making the drug to fund his cancer treatment.

Cannon, who has autism spectrum disorder, told the court that he was so interested in the show when he was aged about 13 that he dressed up as the main character for book week at school including carrying a bag of “rock candy” to emulate the blue amphetamine produced in the programme.

He said: “At the time I was very interested in a TV programme called Breaking Bad, it was my favourite thing to watch.

“I was particularly interested in the manufacture of methamphetamine and how it was depicted in the show.”

He added: “It came from my interest in chemistry. The show was lauded for its realism so I was interested in how realistic it was.”

He added that he had not been interested in the homemade explosives document as well as other files that were part of the collection that he originally downloaded in 2014 when he was 13.

Cannon admitted that he had previously held “vile and disgusting” views but his politics had changed under the influence of his Brazilian wife whom he married a year ago.

The former Catholic school pupil, who went on to work for Procter & Gamble after leaving school, said: “I used to believe in some very vile and disgusting things but she has changed me for the better.”

Opening the case, Ben Isaacs, prosecuting, told the jury: “Mr Cannon is a young man with extreme and disturbing political views, he holds far-right beliefs, sympathises with Nazism, fascism, he has offensive things to say about black people, Jews, gay people, women generally and anyone who does not fit in with his extreme view of the world.”

He added “Whatever his intention, he is exactly the sort of radicalised young man whose hands you would not want these offending documents to fall into.

Cannon, from Aldershot, Hampshire, denies the charges and the trial continues.