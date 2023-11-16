YouTuber sentenced for antisemitic abuse during livestream, CPS says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
YouTuber sentenced for antisemitic abuse during livestream, CPS says

By Press Association
Alan Leggett was sentenced to 10 months imprisonment, suspended for 24 months, for sending electronic communication with intent to cause distress or anxiety (Gareth Fuller/PA Wire)
A YouTuber who targeted antisemitic abuse at a Jewish woman during a livestream has been sentenced for a hate crime.

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said Alan Leggett appeared at Canterbury Crown Court on November 16 after the broadcast, which took place in September 2020.

The woman knew the 44-year-old through her work for an organisation, which investigates antisemitic abuse online.

Leggett pleaded guilty to sending an electronic communication with intent to cause distress or anxiety in May 2022.

On Thursday, he was sentenced to 10 months imprisonment, suspended for 24 months, and was also handed a 15-year restraining order.

CPS South East’s district crown prosecutor, Matthew Beard, said: “The antisemitic abuse from Alan Leggett was deeply offensive, not only to the victim but also to all those within and outside the Jewish community.

“Hate crime is truly abhorrent and no one should be subjected to abuse online because of their race or religion.”

Mr Beard also urged those who see or experience hate crime to report it to the police.

The CPS added that since the Israel-Gaza conflict, it has been working alongside the police to tackle surges in antisemitic and Islamophobic hate crime.

Mr Beard added: “The CPS is committed to prosecuting hate crime and, where a case results in a successful conviction, we will continue to apply for harsher sentences to reflect the severity of these crimes.”