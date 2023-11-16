Hunger hormones impact decision-making part of the brain, study shows

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Hunger hormones impact decision-making part of the brain, study shows

By Press Association
The study is the first to show how hunger hormones can directly impact activity of the brain’s hippocampus (Ben Birchall/PA)
A hunger hormone produced in the gut can impact a decision-making part of the brain in order to drive an animal’s behaviour, new research suggests.

The study is the first to show how hunger hormones can directly impact activity of the brain’s hippocampus – a decision-making part of the brain that is understood to help us form and use memories – when an animal is considering food.

To ensure the animal does not overeat, the hippocampus puts the brakes on an animal’s instinct to eat when it encounters food.

But if the animal is hungry, hormones will direct the brain to switch off the brakes, the UCL researchers suggest.

They hope their findings might contribute to research into the mechanisms of eating disorders, as well as with other links between diet and other health outcomes such as risk of mental illnesses.

Lead author Dr Andrew MacAskill, of UCL neuroscience, physiology and pharmacology, said: “We all know our decisions can be deeply influenced by our hunger, as food has a different meaning depending on whether we are hungry or full.

“Just think of how much you might buy when grocery shopping on an empty stomach.

“But what may seem like a simple concept is actually very complicated in reality – it requires the ability to use what’s called ‘contextual learning’.

“We found that a part of the brain that is crucial for decision-making is surprisingly sensitive to the levels of hunger hormones produced in our gut, which we believe is helping our brains to contextualise our eating choices.”

For the study, mice were placed in an arena that had some food, and the researchers looked at how the mice acted when they were hungry or full while imaging their brains in real-time.

All of the mice spent time investigating the food, but only the hungry animals would begin eating, the study found.

The researchers were focusing on brain activity in the ventral hippocampus (the underside of the hippocampus).

When the mice approached food, activity in a subset of brain cells in the ventral hippocampus increased, and this activity stopped the animal from eating.

But if the mouse was hungry, there was less activity in this area, so the hippocampus no longer stopped the animal from eating.

This corresponded to high levels of the hunger hormone ghrelin circulating in the blood, researchers found.

The researchers were also able to experimentally make mice behave as if they were full, leading animals to stop eating even if they were hungry.

Prior studies have shown that the hippocampus of animals, including non-human primates, has receptors for ghrelin, but there was scant evidence for how these receptors work.

This finding has demonstrated that the hunger hormone can cross the blood-brain barrier (which strictly restricts many substances in the blood from reaching the brain) and directly impact the brain to drive activity, controlling a circuit in the brain that is likely to be the same or similar in humans.

First author Dr Ryan Wee, of UCL neuroscience, physiology and pharmacology, said: “Being able to make decisions based on how hungry we are is very important.

“If this goes wrong it can lead to serious health problems.

“We hope that by improving our understanding of how this works in the brain, we might be able to aid in the prevention and treatment of eating disorders.”

The study is published in the Neuron journal.