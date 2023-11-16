Identical twins celebrating 100th birthday say it is no different from being 50

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Identical twins celebrating 100th birthday say it is no different from being 50

By Press Association
Twins Florence Boycott and Anne Brown, celebrate their 100th birthday in Barnsley, South Yorkshire hire (Danny Lawson/PA)
Identical twin sisters have celebrated their 100th birthdays, with one saying she does not feel any different from when she was 50.

Anne Brown and Florence Boycott saw each other for the first time in years for a party on Thursday at Mrs Boycott’s care home in Barnsley – the South Yorkshire town where they have both lived all their lives.

The women were surrounded by their friends and five generations of their family as they celebrated at The Firs residential home.

Mrs Brown remembered how even their father could not tell the difference between them when they were children.

“They couldn’t tell us apart,” she told the PA news agency. “My dad was hopeless. He could not tell us one from the other.

“We were very close. We were always together, never one without the other.”

Mrs Brown added: “It doesn’t feel any different from when I was 50.”

Twins celebrate 100th birthday
Anne Brown said the secret to long life was ‘just getting on with it’ (Family handout/PA)

She said she thought the secret to a long life was “just getting on with it” and early nights.

“We’ve just crawled on year after year and we’ve got to a hundred.”

Mrs Boycott’s daughter, Kathy Lindsay, said the twins were two of 10 siblings – “five boys and five girls – in a two-bedroom house.”

“So, it makes you wonder how they managed. And it was outside toilets and tin baths in front of the fire. They were well looked after though.”

Mrs Lindsay said they looked absolutely identical when they were young, adding “I’ve got them mixed-up.”

Twins celebrate 100th birthday
Anne Brown was still working in her mid-90s on a sewing stall in Barnsley Market, and continues to lives independently (PA)

“My auntie Anne once walked into the house and I thought it was my mum. I said ‘What are you doing here, mum’, and it was my Auntie Anne. I’d get them mixed-up on the phone as well. Their voices were the same.

“They used to swap boyfriends if they’d got one they didn’t like and things like that.”

Asked what their secret was to long life, Mrs Lindsay said: “I think that they’ve both got good genes, really. Neither of them has had a serious illness.

“My auntie had to have a knee replacement but my mum’s not had any operations or anything like that. I think they’re just lucky.

“They’ve lived a nice life and behaved themselves.”

Twins celebrate 100th birthday
Florence Boycott and Anne Brown have both lived in Barnsley, South Yorkshire, all their lives (Family handout/PA)

Mrs Lindsay said the twin sisters worked together for many years at Sugden’s shirt factory in Barnsley after leaving school, and her mother did a range of other jobs, including at a bakery, a dairy and as a school cleaner.

She said her aunt was still working in her mid-90s on a sewing stall in Barnsley Market, and continues to lives independently.

“She’s done all sorts my mum, she’s a Trojan. They’ve both been workers,” she said.

“My mum’s worked really hard, as well as bringing us up, and my auntie’s been a worker. And they both loved their bingo.”

Mrs Lindsay said her mother was asked to re-open the local bingo club a few years ago as their oldest and longest-serving customer.

Mrs Brown has one daughter. Mrs Boycott had three daughters, one of whom died, and she has seven grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.

Mrs Lindsay thanked The Firs for putting on a good party for the twins.

She said: “It’s absolutely brilliant, I can’t thank them enough. We always said my mum will make a hundred and she has, bless her.”