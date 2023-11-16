Government grants permission for new prison despite council rejecting plans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Government grants permission for new prison despite council rejecting plans

By Press Association
An image of what the new prison adjacent to HMP Gartree near Market Harborough would look like (MoJ/PA)
An image of what the new prison adjacent to HMP Gartree near Market Harborough would look like (MoJ/PA)

The Government has overruled a local council by overturning its decision to deny planning permission for a new prison.

The application by the Ministry of Justice (MoJ) for a new 1,700-capacity prison on land adjacent to HMP Gartree in Market Harborough, Leicestershire, had been previously rejected by Harborough District Council and deemed unsuitable by the Planning Inspectorate.

But after an appeal by the MoJ to the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (DLUHC), the scheme has now been given planning permission after a review by the Communities Secretary, Michael Gove.

The MoJ said that the decision was “critical” in its bid to build 20,000 modern prison places, but the district council said the decision was “disappointing”.

Councillor Phil Knowles, leader of Harborough District Council, said: “This is deeply disappointing news. The planning committee refused this.

“The community have real and justified fears for the infrastructure’s ability to cope.

“Those who have held the position of Secretary of State throughout this consideration have declined my personal invitations to come here and see just how unsuitable this site is.

“I still maintain my view that this is the wrong place to build this.

“The Government are intent on pushing this through – they will need to provide huge investment into the community and the infrastructure to help offset some of the negative impact on our community. I will be pushing for an early meeting to discuss this.”

A council spokesperson said that it acknowledged the Secretary of State’s decision and that it would seek to understand how the development’s impact could be mitigated.

The MoJ had originally submitted an outline application to the council in September 2021 to build the new Category B training prison with seven house blocks containing up to 245 prisoners.

It comes as the UK’s prison population has increased substantially since the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, with more than 88,000 prisoners incarcerated according to recent figures.

Figures show the number of people held on remand is up by more than 60%, from 9,500 before the pandemic to 15,500 at the end of June, with plans announced in the King’s Speech to increase the use of electronic tags.

But in a report written to the DLUHC in January this year, Hayley Butcher, an inspector for the Planning Inspectorate, concluded that the proposed site “would cause harm to the character and appearance of the surrounding area” and was not a “suitable location for the proposed development in terms of accessibility”.

She also said that the planning harms were not outweighed by the material benefits of the prison, and the need for further prison spaces.

Several local residents had also objected to the scheme, as had Neil O’Brien, the Conservative MP for Harborough, Oadby & Wigston.

However, in a report issued by the DLUHC, it was said that the Secretary of State “agrees with the Inspector’s conclusions… but disagrees with the Inspector’s recommendation”, instead granting permission to build the prison.

An MoJ spokesperson said: “Today’s decision at Gartree is critical to delivering the 20,000 extra places we need to keep dangerous offenders off the streets and will boost the local economy by creating hundreds of new jobs.”