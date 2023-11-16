Book detailing ‘harrowing’ impact of wildfires wins Baillie Gifford Prize

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Book detailing ‘harrowing’ impact of wildfires wins Baillie Gifford Prize

By Press Association
Fire Weather: A True Story From A Hotter World was written by Canadian-American author John Vaillant (Baillie Gifford/PA)
The Baillie Gifford Prize for Non-Fiction 2023 has been given to a book that covers the impact of wildfires on a Canadian community.

John Vaillant’s Fire Weather: A True Story From A Hotter World was announced as a winner of the £50,000 prize at a ceremony held at the Science Museum in London on Thursday.

The book chronicles the wildfires at Fort McMurray, Alberta, in 2016 where an estimated 90,000 people were forced to flee their homes and uses the event to look into the oil industry and climate science.

John Vaillant’s book chronicles the wildfires at Fort McMurray, Alberta, in 2016 (John Sinal/Baillie Gifford/PA)

Financial Times literary editor Frederick Studemann, who is chairman of the judges, said: “Fire Weather brings together a series of harrowing human stories with science and geo-economics, in an extraordinary and elegantly rendered account of a terrifying climate disaster that engulfed a community and industry, underscoring our toxic relationship with fossil fuels.

“Moving back and forth in time, across subjects, and from the particular to the global, this meticulously researched, thrillingly told book forces readers to engage with one of the most urgent issues of our time.”

This is the first time that climate change has been the subject of a book honoured, organisers say.

The news comes amid investment management firm Baillie Gifford being accused of “making huge profits from global disaster” in August by authors who threatened to boycott a literary event over the company being a sponsor.

Historian and author Andrea Wulf, the Guardian theatre critic Arifa Akbar, writer and historian Ruth Scurr, journalist and critic Tanjil Rashid and chief executive of the Royal Society of Arts Andrew Haldane joined Mr Studemann in awarding the prize.

Vaillant’s previous non-fiction books include The Golden Spruce: A True Story Of Myth, Madness, And Greed which also focuses on a human story amid the backdrop of people’s relationship with nature.

The Canadian-American author won the prize ahead of a profile of the NHS’s flagship gender service for children, titled Time To Think: The Inside Story Of The Collapse Of The Tavistock’s Gender Service For Children by British writer Hannah Barnes.

US author Jeremy Eichler’s debut book Time’s Echo: The Second World War, The Holocaust, And The Music Of Remembrance and British writer Tania Branigan’s book titled Red Memory: Living, Remembering And Forgetting China’s Cultural Revolution were also among the shortlisted books.

Nick Thomas, partner at Baillie Gifford, said: “The six shortlisted books are thoroughly researched and marvellously diverse.

“We at Baillie Gifford are grateful to the authors for their genius and effort. Many congratulations to John Vaillant for winning with this brave and timely book.”

Baillie Gifford Prize for Non-Fiction 2023
Author Hannah Barnes’s book Time To Think: The Inside Story Of The Collapse Of The Tavistock’s Gender Service For Children also made the shortlist (Baillie Gifford/PA)

Authors threatened in August to boycott the Edinburgh International Book Festival in 2024 as the event had Baillie Gifford as a sponsor.

The letter, signed by Ali Smith, Zadie Smith and Gary Younge along with other writers, came in the wake of climate activist Greta Thunberg pulling out of an appearance after accusing the company of “greenwashing”.

The firm rejected Ms Thunberg’s claims that it invested “heavily” in fossil fuels, saying just 2% of its clients’ money was invested in the sector.

During a press event, Mr Studemann dismissed suggestions that controversy surrounding the company was behind the decision to award the prize.

He said the panel were “aware of the events in Edinburgh” and none of the judges work for the company.

Mr Studemann also said: “I never met anyone in the process of this prize from Ballie Gifford.”

He also said it would have been “cheap” for a book about the environment to be chosen instead of the judges reading through hundreds of submissions.

The Baillie Gifford Prize shortlisted authors will receive an increased prize fund of £5,000 – up from £1,000 – as part of the celebrations marking the award’s 25th anniversary.

Last year, British author Katherine Rundell won the award for her modern biography documenting the many sides of poet, scholar and member of the clergy John Donne, titled Super-Infinite: The Transformations Of John Donne.