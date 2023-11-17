Construction begins on Health Innovation Hub

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Construction begins on Health Innovation Hub

By Press Association
The Health Innovation Hub will be based in Govan, Glasgow (Health Innovation Hub/PA)
The Health Innovation Hub will be based in Govan, Glasgow (Health Innovation Hub/PA)

Construction of a “world-class” Health Innovation Hub in Glasgow has begun and the facility is due for completion in summer 2025.

The hub is a flagship investment within the University of Glasgow’s Riverside Innovation District in Govan and will be delivered in partnership with Kadans Science Partner and supported by Scottish Enterprise.

It is hoped the hub will attract businesses into the area and deliver local benefits to the community through job creation.

Laboratory and office space for life science and health businesses will be available, with research links to the university and to the city’s Queen Elizabeth University Hospital.

The hub will also host the university’s Living Laboratory for Precision Medicine, where it is hoped world-leading work will help address some of the biggest healthcare challenges faced nationally and internationally.

Professor Iain McInnes, university vice-principal and head of its College of Medical, Veterinary and Life Sciences, said: “The university and Kadans Health Innovation Hub will be the cornerstone of our UK Research and Innovation Strength in Places-funded Living Laboratory for Precision Medicine.

“The world-class facilities created here will be key to the supportive and dynamic ecosystem that brings together academics, industry partners and the NHS to achieve this goal.

“The Health Innovation Hub will be a catalyst for collaboration and innovation to better tackle global healthcare challenges, bringing real-world benefits to patients and the NHS.”

Uzma Khan, vice-principal of economic development and innovation at the University of Glasgow, said: “We are proud to be partnering with Kadans Science Partner and supported by Scottish Enterprise to deliver the Health Innovation Hub in Govan.

“This is a hugely exciting project which speaks to our ambitions to expand the life sciences cluster in Govan, and our mission as a civic university.

“As a flagship project for the Glasgow Riverside Innovation District, we will commit to working closely with the community and with key stakeholders such as Clyde College, to ensure benefits are meaningful and delivered locally, and to capitalise on the opportunities for new employment and growth for Govan and across Glasgow.”

James Dawson, development manager at Kadans Science Partner, said: “We are delighted to be beginning construction on our new Health Innovation Hub. Along with our existing facilities at West of Scotland Science Park, this project cements Glasgow, and in particular the communities of Govan and Linthouse, as key pillars in our UK growth strategy.”