Two boys aged 12 to appear in court charged with murder of 19-year-old

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Two boys aged 12 to appear in court charged with murder of 19-year-old

By Press Association
Shawn Seesahai (West Midlands Police)
Shawn Seesahai (West Midlands Police)

Two boys aged 12 are to appear in court charged with the murder of a 19-year-old man in Wolverhampton.

Ambulance crews were called to land off Laburnum Road, East Park, on Monday, but Shawn Seesahai was pronounced dead at the scene.

West Midlands Police charged the two schoolboys, who cannot be named for legal reasons, on Thursday with his murder, as well as possession of a bladed article.

They were remanded in custody to appear at Birmingham Magistrates’ Court on Friday.

A force spokesman said: “Detectives investigating the murder of 19-year-old Shawn Seesahai in Wolverhampton on Monday evening have charged two boys with his murder.

Shawn Seesahai death
A forensic blue tent by the police cordon in East Park (Stephanie Wareham/PA)

“The 12-year-olds were arrested on Tuesday evening and, following a warrant of further detention from the court, they were charged this evening.

“The boys have also been charged with possession of a bladed article.

“Both boys, who cannot be named due to their age, have been remanded in custody to appear at Birmingham Magistrates’ Court tomorrow.

“Police patrols are continuing in East Park to offer reassurance to the public and our thoughts remain with Shawn’s family and friends.”

Mr Seesahai’s mother said in a statement previously released through police: “Shawn Seesahai was a courageous, compassionate and confident young soul who sadly lost his life at the age of 19.

“He was looking forward to accomplish many future plans and ambitions.

“He cared dearly about his family and friends and he absolutely loved to help people. He was a generous person and had a good personality.

“We will always have him in our hearts.”