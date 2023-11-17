Kent town opens first Christmas donation hub to tackle cost-of-living crisis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Kent town opens first Christmas donation hub to tackle cost-of-living crisis

By Press Association
The Maidstone Christmas Donation Hub was opened by the Mayor of Maidstone, Gordon Newton (Maidstone Borough Council/PA)
The Maidstone Christmas Donation Hub was opened by the Mayor of Maidstone, Gordon Newton (Maidstone Borough Council/PA)

A Christmas donation point to help those struggling to afford the festive season has been “overwhelmed with generosity” in its opening week.

Maidstone Christmas Donation Hub in Kent has opened for the first time to help tackle the cost-of-living crisis preventing families from being able to join in the seasonal cheer.

The hub is collecting festive gifts, decorations, toys, toiletries, household products, food items and more for 11 local charities to distribute to those who need them most.

The hub, which is open in The Mall in Maidstone, has been set up by the shopping centre and Maidstone Borough Council (MBC).

The council’s communications manager, Julie Maddocks, said: “MBC wanted to introduce the project as we are very aware of how the rising cost of living is affecting so many people who are finding it difficult to pay their utility bills, cover the cost of their normal food shopping and don’t have any money left to spend on festive extras.”

Donation point at the Christmas Donation Hub
This is the first year the donation hub has opened to help families and individuals celebrate Christmas (Maidstone Borough Council/PA)

Since its opening on November 13, Ms Maddocks, who leads the volunteering team, said: “We have received some amazing donations and have been overwhelmed with the generosity of the people of Maidstone.

“Having spoken to some of the people coming in to donate to others, we have heard some amazing stories from some who have very little but want to help others.”

She mentioned one woman who bought household items and children’s colouring books to donate to the hub who was on the brink of homelessness herself as she can no longer afford her rent increases.

Ms Maddocks said: “There was another lady who brought in some toys and gifts for toddlers and told us how much she had enjoyed buying presents for the grandchildren she wouldn’t have after her own child had passed away.”

The hub, which is staffed by volunteers, will be collecting newly bought items until December 16.

Some of the charities it is collecting for include the Salvation Army, Maidstone Community Support Centre, mental health charity Blackthorn Trust and health and wellbeing charity Fusion Healthy Living Centre.