Warming climate and storms see Bewick’s swans make latest arrival since 1965

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Warming climate and storms see Bewick’s swans make latest arrival since 1965

By Press Association
Bewick’s swans Maisie and Maifield and their cygnets are the first to arrive at the WWT Slimbridge reserve in Gloucestershire (WWT/PA)
Bewick’s swans Maisie and Maifield and their cygnets are the first to arrive at the WWT Slimbridge reserve in Gloucestershire (WWT/PA)

The late arrival of Bewick’s swans in the UK for winter could be linked to warmer weather, experts believe.

The first swans – whose appearance traditionally marks the start of winter – arrived at the Wildfowl & Wetland Trust’s Slimbridge Wetland Centre in Gloucestershire on Thursday.

It is the latest the birds have arrived at the site in Gloucestershire since 1965.

Bewick swan Maisie arrived with her partner Maifield at the WWT Slimbridge reserve in Gloucestershire - marking the traditional start of winter (WWT/PA)
Bewick swan Maisie arrived with her partner Maifield at the WWT Slimbridge reserve in Gloucestershire – marking the traditional start of winter (WWT/PA)

Although the impact of the weather on bird migration is still being understood, it is thought likely the warmer climate is leading to the swans arriving later and in smaller numbers than in previous years.

Experts also believe the recent mixture of stormy and mild weather in recent weeks has had an impact.

Maisie, her partner Maifield, and their two cygnets landed three weeks later than swans did in 1965, and almost a week later than last year, having completed an epic 3,500-km annual migration from Russia’s arctic tundra.

As climate change warms the arctic tundra where Bewick’s swans breed, it is likely that birds are leaving their summer haunts later, with many travelling less far west than in previous generations.

Milder conditions caused by climate change in Europe may mean we see fewer of these birds flying to the UK in the colder months, with their winter strongholds moving steadily east.

Research has already shown that their wintering range has shifted more than 350km closer to their arctic breeding grounds since 1970, driven by increasing temperatures.

Maisie first wintered at Slimbridge in 2014 and has returned to the reserve every year since and in 2016 she arrived with her new mate Maifield.

After coupling up the pair brought their first two cygnets back to Slimbridge in 2020, three more in 2021, two more last winter and another two this year.

Maisie also featured in the film Flight Of The Swans, a story of hope and discovery looking at how communities across 11 countries, from the Arctic to the UK, are working hard to protect Bewick’s swans and wetlands.

Kane Brides, from the WWT said: “For the second year in a row we’re seeing Bewick’s swans returning later than we would expect, with Maisie and Maifield being the latest first arrival on record since 1965.

“Bewick’s swans are a bird that holds special importance to WWT, appearing on our logo and being the subject of a 60-year single species study which has allowed us to track the species’ fortunes in the UK in minute detail for decades.

“If more individuals end up ‘short-stopping’ their autumn migration, it’s possible that in decades to come we might no longer expect to see Bewick’s swans at WWT Slimbridge, a tangible impact of climate change playing out right before our eyes.”

Bewick’s swans are small white swans with a black and yellow bill. Every winter they return to the UK to escape the arctic winters of Russia.

The arrival of the Bewick swan at the WWT Slimbridge reserve in Gloucestershire has been the latest recorded since 1965 WWT/PA)
The arrival of the Bewick’s swan at the WWT Slimbridge reserve in Gloucestershire has been the latest recorded since 1965 (WWT/PA)

Their arrival is spurred on by the onset of colder weather on the continent, north-easterly winds, and their need for access to ice-free wetlands, including WWT’s sites in the UK.

The population of these birds has plummeted in recent decades, following a series of poor breeding seasons.

The swans also face pressure from the loss of healthy wetland habitats across their range, as well as the impact of climate change, lead ammunition poisoning and illegal hunting.