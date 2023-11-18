Riga ranked top spot for a bargain Christmas market trip

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Riga ranked top spot for a bargain Christmas market trip

By Press Association
UK holidaymakers seeking a bargain Christmas market break should head to Riga, according to a new report (Alamy/PA)
UK holidaymakers seeking a bargain Christmas market break should head to Riga, according to a new report (Alamy/PA)

UK holidaymakers seeking a bargain Christmas markets break should head to Riga, according to a new report.

The Latvian capital was found to have the lowest price for a two-night trip for two people out of 12 European destinations analysed by Post Office Travel Money.

This took into account costs such as return flights, bed and breakfast accommodation, meals and refreshments bought at the markets.

Riga took top spot for value due to low-cost flights and accommodation prices rather than prices on the ground.

Sweden’s Stockholm was ranked in second place – ahead of many eastern European competitors such as Krakow, Poland – as the cost of a two-night break for UK holidaymakers is down by more than a quarter since last year.

That is because of factors such as a 9.4% rise in the value of sterling against the Swedish kroner, good hotel availability and a fall in air fares amid strong competition on the route between London and Stockholm.

Austria’s Vienna was found to be the most expensive Christmas market holiday destination, more than 84% more expensive than Riga.

Laura Plunkett, head of travel money at Post Office, said: “This year’s Christmas markets barometer provides the best possible evidence that it will always pay dividends to factor in all holiday costs before booking a trip abroad.

“As the research shows, a scarcity of pre-Christmas flights has resulted in higher travel costs to Krakow, usually one of the best value cities in our pricing surveys, while good flight availability has reduced the cost of city breaks to Riga and Stockholm.

“However, low meal and drinks costs can also have a big impact on the overall price of a short break, and this explains why Zagreb, Prague and Budapest are cities to consider for holidaymakers planning a Christmas market break.”

European Christmas markets are increasingly popular with UK holidaymakers.

While most people opt to fly to their destination, many are choosing cruises which enable them to visit several locations.

Ambassador Cruise Line, which specialises in no-fly itineraries from the UK, said it is seeing “more interest than ever in great value seasonal sailings” to Christmas markets in destinations such as Antwerp, Belgium; Hamburg, Germany; Honfleur, France; and Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

– Here is the ranking of the 12 destinations analysed by Post Office Travel Money, with the total cost in brackets:
1. Latvia, Riga (£506)
2. Stockholm, Sweden (£560)
3. Zagreb, Croatia (£560)
4. Prague, Czech Rep (£640)
5. Tallinn, Estonia (£663)
6. Budapest, Hungary (£713)
7. Lille, France (£740)
8. Krakow, Poland (£756)
9. Berlin, Germany (£768)
10. Salzburg, Austria (£846)
11. Copenhagen, Denmark (£902)
12. Vienna, Austria (£933)