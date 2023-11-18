Pensioner and three others in court accused of teenager’s murder

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Pensioner and three others in court accused of teenager’s murder

By Press Association
Four men have appeared in court charged with the murder of a 17-year-old (Yui Mok/PA)
A pensioner and three other men have appeared in court accused of the murder of a 17-year-old boy in west London.

Poran Singh, 71, Ajmeer Singh, 31, Manjit Singh, 27, and Amandeep Singh, 21, are charged with murdering Simarjeet Singh Nangpal in Southall on Wednesday.

The teenager died at the scene after being found with stab injuries when police responded to reports of a fight in Burket Close at 12.15am, the Metropolitan Police said.

Simarjeet Singh Nangpal, 17, died after being found with stab injuries (Met Police/PA)

The defendants were arrested at the scene and two were taken to hospital with injuries they sustained before the police arrived, the force added.

The four appeared in the dock of Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Saturday where they faced a single count of murder each.

The defendants, who live on the street where the murder is said to have taken place, did not enter any plea.

Wearing grey prison uniforms, they spoke only to confirm their names, dates of birth and addresses.

Poran Singh required a Punjabi interpreter.

The case was split into three separate hearings as the defendants were bought up from prison at different times.

Prosecutor Jordan Pratt did not outline any details of the case and lawyers for the four men did not make any representations during the hearings, which lasted around a minute each.

District Judge John Law remanded them into custody until they appear at the Old Bailey on Tuesday.