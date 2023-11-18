In Pictures: Pig in a pose at the Cornish Winter Fair

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News

In Pictures: Pig in a pose at the Cornish Winter Fair

By Press Association
A Tamworth piglet snuffles around in straw at the Cornish rare breeds stand (Ben Birchall/PA)
A Tamworth piglet snuffles around in straw at the Cornish rare breeds stand (Ben Birchall/PA)

Cattle, sheep and other livestock showed off their finest winter coats in Wadebridge on Saturday as part of an annual fair.

Wadebridge hosted The Cornish Winter Fair, being run over two days for the first time, at the exhibition halls at the Royal Cornwall Events Centre.

Sheep wait with their handlers in the show ring at the Cornish Winter Fair (Ben Birchall/PA)
From left, brothers Jago Renfree-Hill, 5, and Lowen Renfree-Hill, 4, show their Blue Texel ewe lambs in class 28 (Ben Birchall/PA)
One of the cattle is given a brush and spray before trying to impress the judges (Ben Birchall/PA)
Tamworth piglets were less fussed on their appearance (Ben Birchall/PA)
A Manx Loaghtan sheep was getting impatient to meet the judges (Ben Birchall/PA)
This animal was ready for its close-up (Ben Birchall/PA)
Some of the sheep looked more nervous than their handlers in the show ring (Ben Birchall/PA)
This entrant was champing at the bit to get to the judging ring (Ben Birchall/PA)
A final spritz and this beast was ready to show off (Ben Birchall/PA)