Kate’s Christmas carol service to champion early years stalwarts

By Press Association
The Princess of Wales will again host her Christmas carol service, where midwives and nursery teachers will be among the guests in celebration of those supporting young children and families.

Kate’s now traditional festive event will be attended by members of the royal family, with the King and Queen likely to join the congregation, like last year, alongside the princess’s husband William and children Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

Singers Beverley Knight and Adam Lambert, multi-instrumentalist Jacob Collier, performer Freya Ridings and singer-songwriter James Bay will be among the entertainers at the Westminster Abbey service, being staged on December 8 and broadcast on ITV1 on Christmas Eve.

The service will combine traditional and modern elements to encompass people of all faiths and none, and will see the Westminster Abbey choir perform some of the nation’s favourite carols.

The Prince and Princess of Wales arriving with their children Princess Charlotte and Prince George for Kate’s 2022 Christmas Carol Service at Westminster Abbey (PA)

This year the service will reflect Kate’s early years Shaping Us campaign, launched in January, which aims to highlight the significance of the formative years of a child’s life.

It has been billed as a moment to thank all those who work to support babies, young children and families in communities across the UK.

Those attending have been nominated by lord lieutenants across the country and charities associated with members of the royal family, and alongside guests who work in the early years sector will be those who may have had a challenging year, including children and families, or those who might find the winter period difficult.

In addition to the Westminster Abbey service, 12 community carol services will be held across the UK, hosted by lord lieutenants and supported by William and Kate’s Royal Foundation.