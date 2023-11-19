Sarah, Duchess of York to co-host This Morning on Monday

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sarah, Duchess of York to co-host This Morning on Monday

By Press Association
Sarah, Duchess of York will co-host This Morning on Monday (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Sarah, Duchess of York will co-host This Morning on Monday alongside presenters Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary.

Cat Deeley earlier this week stepped in to co-present three shows as ITV looks to replace former host Holly Willoughby, who announced her departure from the programme last month.

The duchess, 64, affectionately known as Fergie, has enjoyed previous visits to the This Morning studio and is guest editor, as well as co-host, of Monday’s show.

LUMINOUS Fundraising Gala – BFI London Film Festival 2019
Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York (Ian West/PA)

As part of her guest editor role, Sarah will oversee the live two-and-a-half hour programme, starting at 10am, which will delve into topics that sit close to her heart.

These include a look into the importance of defibrillators, the best way to rehome a dog and how to protect your skin.

There will also be an interview with Sir Cliff Richard, who recently released orchestral album Cliff With Strings – My Kinda Life, celebrating his 65th year in the music industry.

Sarah will co-host some of these items alongside Hammond, 48, and O’Leary, 50.

The duchess said: “I have appeared on This Morning before, but this time I am coming back in a very different role.

“I love live TV and am an enormous fan of the show, and the whole team is always lovely to deal with.

“I’m looking forward to being there for the whole morning, and thrilled to be guest editing the show which will mean getting to explore some topics that I’m passionate about.”

This Morning’s editor Martin Frizell added: “We are all delighted Sarah, Duchess of York wanted to come back here and I’m very happy for her to make some of my decisions on Monday.

“She has a great understanding of the show and how television works and I feel viewers will be really interested in the running order she is putting together.”

Sarah’s one-day stint as This Morning co-host and editor comes as presenter Josie Gibson enters the I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! jungle.

The ITV series returns Sunday evening with a line-up that includes former UK Independence Party (Ukip) leader Nigel Farage, food critic Grace Dent and Jamie Lynn Spears – sister to popstar Britney.

This Morning hit the headlines in May when Willoughby’s former co-host Phillip Schofield left the show after admitting to an “unwise but not illegal” relationship with a younger male colleague.

National Television Awards 2021 – London
Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby in the press room at the National Television Awards 2021 (Ian West/PA)

ITV said it was “not provided with, and did not find, any evidence of a relationship beyond hearsay and rumour” when it looked into the matter in 2020, and chief executive Dame Carolyn McCall said there will be an external review.

The daytime programme has faced increased scrutiny as employees past and present raised “claims of toxic working cultures, bullying, discrimination and harassment” with MPs.

Dame Carolyn told the Culture, Media and Sport Committee in August: “We are absolutely committed to enabling people to raise any issues or complaints they may have about working at ITV.”

The broadcaster updated its policy on work relationships in October.