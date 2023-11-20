What the papers say – November 20

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

What the papers say – November 20

By Press Association
What the papers say (PA)
What the papers say (PA)

Cabinet opposition to the Prime Minister over the Rwanda migration policy and Chancellor Jeremy Hunt’s looming autumn statement lead the front pages of Monday’s newspapers.

The Times runs with a story on Prime Minister Rishi Sunak facing cabinet opposition over plans to opt out of European human rights laws in order to salvage his Rwanda migration policy.

The Daily Telegraph says Israel is “on the brink” of securing a hostage agreement with the White House optimistic a release deal could lead to a five-day pause in fighting.

The Daily Express relays warnings from campaign groups who say Mr Hunt will not be forgiven if he fails to raise the state pension by 8.5%.

The Daily Mirror takes aim at Mr Hunt, saying he increased the rent at a flat he owns by 18% at a time that “he was urging pay restraint”.

Meanwhile, the Daily Mail asks if the UK is on the brink of a “real” tax cut, after the Chancellor said “everything is on the table”.

The i relays a message from Mr Hunt, who said tax cuts for business are his priority.

The Independent says seven inmates who were trapped in prison under indefinite jail terms have taken their own lives since they were refused a resentencing.

The Sun reports the lives of 140 people onboard a Royal Navy nuclear submarine were saved just moments before disaster.

Actor and comedian Russell Brand has been questioned by Metropolitan Police over allegations of sex offences, the Metro reports.

The Financial Times leads with a story on the mounting pressure on the OpenAI board to reinstate Sam Altman as the company’s chief executive after he was sacked on Friday.

Britain is set for a white Christmas with forecasters predicting snow in the run up to the day, according to the Daily Star.