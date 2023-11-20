Man arrested following death of woman in ‘domestic-related incident’ in Dewsbury

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man arrested following death of woman in ‘domestic-related incident’ in Dewsbury

By Press Association
Police have arrested a man on suspicion of murder (PA)
Police have said they are not looking for anyone else after a man was arrested on suspicion of murdering a woman in a “domestic-related incident”.

Officers launched a large-scale search for a “named suspect” after they were called to a property in the Ravensthorpe area of Dewsbury, West Yorkshire, on Sunday evening.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said a woman in her 20s was found seriously injured and she died a short time later.

On Monday, the force said a 35-year-old man had been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Detective Chief Superintendent Sarah Jones said: “A number of enquiries remain ongoing today into what has clearly been a very serious incident in Dewsbury.

“We recognise the concern and worry this will have caused to residents in the local area and are conducting an extensive investigation into what took place.

“A man has now been arrested on suspicion of murder and we are not looking for anyone else in connection with the matter which is being treated as a domestic-related incident.

“Local NPT (neighbourhood policing team) officers will be conducting extra patrols in the local area today to reassure residents.”

Officers were called to the property on Dearnley Street at 6.43pm on Sunday, the force said.

Ms Jones said anyone with information should contact West Yorkshire Police on 101 referencing crime number 13230642219 or online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat.

Information can also be given anonymously to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.