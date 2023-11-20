Patrick Vallance says ministers knew ‘following the science’ mantra was damaging

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Patrick Vallance says ministers knew ‘following the science’ mantra was damaging

By Press Association
The Government’s former chief scientific adviser Sir Patrick Vallance giving evidence to the inquiry (UK Covid-19 Inquiry)
The Government’s former chief scientific adviser Sir Patrick Vallance giving evidence to the inquiry (UK Covid-19 Inquiry)

Ministers knew the repeated mantra that the Government was “following the science” during the Covid-19 pandemic was damaging, according to Sir Patrick Vallance.

The Government’s former chief scientific adviser told the UK Covid-19 Inquiry he initially welcomed the use of the phrase as it showed ministers were “listening to us” which “is not always the case in Government”.

But he “pretty quickly” changed his mind due to it being widely interpreted as ministers “slavishly” following science, when science itself is a “moving body of knowledge”.

When asked on Monday by Andrew O’Connor KC, counsel to the inquiry, whether he asked ministers to refrain from using the mantra, Sir Patrick said he could not remember, but added: “They knew that this was damaging.

Boris Johnson
Boris Johnson often insisted the Government was ‘following the science’ during the pandemic (Toby Melville/PA)

“At one point it did get softened to ‘we are being informed by’… and I think the prime minister actually says that at some point.”

When asked whether politicians frequently used the term because they did not feel comfortable with their understanding of the science, Sir Patrick said: “I think that is true.”

He added: “There is a great variability and largely an uncertainty and unfamiliarity with science in Government.”

Sir Patrick earlier told the inquiry he was concerned over the Government’s “operational response” to limiting the spread of Covid-19 during the pandemic’s early months.

The former chief scientific adviser – one of the Government’s most senior advisers during the pandemic – told the inquiry it was uncertain at the end of January 2020 whether coronavirus would become a major problem for the UK.

However, it soon became clear that the pandemic was at a much more advanced stage than anybody had thought and swift action was needed, he said.

Expanding on ministers’ repeated insistence that Government decision-making was being led by science, Sir Patrick said ministers may have wanted to avoid scrutiny on certain details.

He said: “I think there was a bit of dependency that (Covid-19) was a scientific problem and people would listen slavishly to this and wanted to sort of slightly hide behind this at times.”

When questioned on criticism that the scientific advisory group for emergencies (Sage) filled a gap in Government strategy and decision-making which led to delays, Sir Patrick said: “I agree that we ended up filling gaps and there were several examples of where we did step into places that we thought just needed some attention and we tried to provide that.”