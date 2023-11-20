Police release video footage of raid on large cannabis factory in city centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Police release video footage of raid on large cannabis factory in city centre

By Press Association
A large cannabis factory in the middle of Winchester city centre (Hampshire Police/PA)
Police have released video footage of a raid on a large cannabis factory in the middle of Winchester city centre.

Officers executed a search warrant in the early hours of Monday at the building in Upper Brook Street in the Hampshire city and arrested a 54-year-old man.

A spokesman for Hampshire police said: “Inside, officers discovered a large number of cannabis plants at various stages of growth.

“A scene remains in place while officers determine the exact scale of the production and number of plants. The plants will be seized and destroyed.

“As part of our inquiries, a 54-year-old man from Winchester has been arrested on suspicion of producing a controlled drug of class B.

“He remains in custody while our inquiries continue.”

Police of the large cannabis factory (Hampshire Police/PA)

Inspector Matt Kirby said: “We will continue to investigate what we have found today to bring those responsible to justice.

“The reason why we take this kind of thing so seriously is because any production of drugs is linked to hidden harm.

“Large-scale operations are often run by organised crime groups, who are often connected to very serious violence.

Police found the plants growing in the middle of Winchester city centre (Hampshire Police/PA)

“The electrical equipment and building modifications needed to grow this many plants is also incredibly dangerous and can be a huge fire risk.

“We encourage people to please continue to report suspicious behaviour and suspected drug dealing in your area to police, as the information you provide helps us develop the bigger picture that leads us to take action and remove drugs from the streets.

“Finally, we are very aware that our actions took place in a busy city centre. We have tried to minimise disruption as much as possible, and we would like to thank the local community for their patience.”