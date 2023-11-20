Duchess of York reveals Queen’s corgi grieved after her passing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Duchess of York reveals Queen’s corgi grieved after her passing

By Press Association
The duchess co-hosted This Morning on Monday alongside presenters Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
The duchess co-hosted This Morning on Monday alongside presenters Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Sarah, Duchess of York, has described how one of the late Queen’s corgis she adopted after the monarch’s death grieved for its owner.

She revealed it has taken around a year for the dog called Muick to come to terms with Elizabeth II’s death, when she chatted to Graeme Hall, presenter of the Channel 5 show Dogs Behaving (Very) Badly.

The former member of the royal family co-hosted and guest-edited the ITV1 show This Morning and quizzed Hall about her pet’s behaviour, when he appeared alongside her to talk about re-homing dogs.

The duchess, who adopted two of the late Queen’s corgis with ex-husband the Duke of York, said: “There are two corgis that came, big Muick and Sandy, and there were five Norfolk Terriers that were there too – seven in all.

“And big Muick is very, very, very demonstrative, he had his tail down to begin with and then now, a year later … he’s just beginning now to really enjoy (himself).”

A few weeks ago Sarah, shared a photo of herself crouching on the edge of a field with Sandy and Muick, gifts from Andrew the Queen’s son, as she commemorated the anniversary of Elizabeth II’s death.

The duchess already has a number of other pets.

Hall said about the corgis: “So let’s talk about how they settled in, because it’s a big deal for them. You’re losing the person that you’ve been with – mum. And then you find yourself in a different place. So you’ve almost got two problems at once, there.

“There’s a kind of grieving process, and we know that dogs do go through a grieving process as well. We don’t fully understand it because we can’t chat to them over a cup of coffee, but you certainly see behaviour change, sometimes they’re very flat.”

Sarah went on to comment how Muick was demanding extra attention: “He’s just sort of putting himself in the way so when I go to pat one dog, he comes straight in the way.”

The dog expert advised the duchess to firmly say “no” to the dog if it tries to come between her and another pet, and then praise it afterwards if it complies.

The duchess said about her pets: “They all get on, you just have to be mindful. And they all have their own characters, and be mindful of their characters.”

Queen Elizabeth II death first anniversary
The Queen’s two corgis, Muick and Sandy, were seen during the late monarch’s funeral procession through Windsor Castle. Peter Nicholls/PA

During the show Sarah’s first task was to go through stories in the newspapers with her co-hosts Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary and guest Gyles Brandreth, and the discussion turned to I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

The duchess was quizzed about whether she had been approached to appear in the programme, and replied: “Every single year.”

But when asked by O’Leary what Christmas dinners were like when the Queen hosted her family at Sandringham, she replied: “Beans on toast – Gyles, over to you.”