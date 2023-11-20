Murder trial shown CCTV footage of moment 14-year-old fell from e-bike

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Murder trial shown CCTV footage of moment 14-year-old fell from e-bike

By Press Association
Gordon Gault died in hospital six days after the incident (Northumbria Police/PA)
The jury in the trial of six teenagers accused of murdering a 14-year-old boy have seen the moment he fell, fatally injured, from a friend’s bike.

Gordon Gault was stabbed with a machete as he rode on the back of an e-bike in Newcastle’s West End on November 9 2022 and died in hospital six days later.

Newcastle Crown Court heard the attack, which also saw one of his associates slashed in the back, came against a background of tit-for-tat violence between two groups who were looking for each other that night.

Six defendants aged between 16 and 18 deny murder and wounding with intent.

Newcastle Crown Court
The trial was being held at Newcastle Crown Court (Hugh Macknight/PA)

The jury has seen CCTV footage from different cameras showing the two groups’ movements before and after the incident.

And they saw black-and-white footage of Gordon being ridden away from the scene on the back of the friend’s e-bike, before he collapsed onto the ground in Sovereign Place, Newcastle.

The rider then uses his telephone and more youths, who have not been identified, gather at the scene.

Jurors were told paramedics were called and took the teenager to hospital but that he could not be saved.

The court heard Gordon left a trail of blood from the location where he was attacked to the place where he was collected by the ambulance crew.

The defendants are: Benedict Mbala, 18, of St John’s Walk, Newcastle; Carlos Neto, 18, of Manchester Road East, Manchester; Daniel Lacerda, 18, of Paddock Close, Ferryhill, County Durham; Lawson Natty, 18, of Eastgarth, Newbiggin Hall Estate, Newcastle, and youths aged 17 and 16 who cannot be identified.

Jurors have previously been told that Neto wielded the machete which caused the fatal blow but the prosecution said all of the group were guilty by reason of joint enterprise.

The case was adjourned until Tuesday.