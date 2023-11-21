Employee data leaked during British Library cyber attack

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Employee data leaked during British Library cyber attack

By Press Association
The British Library said it is investigating the outage with cybersecurity specialists (Alamy/PA)
A cyber attack targeting the British Library has led to a leak of employee data, the institution said.

The Rhysida ransomware group has claimed it has access to passports along with other data files.

The group said it has started bidding in an auction for access at 20 bitcoin (around £600,000) on an online site.

The British Library, which has one of the largest book collections in the world, previously reported that a “major technology outage” had hit online services, public wifi at the site and its website.

It said in October that the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) and cybersecurity specialists were investigating.

On Tuesday, an NCSC spokesperson said: “We are working with the British Library to fully understand the impact of an incident.

“Ransomware is the key cyber threat facing the UK, and all organisations should take immediate steps to limit risk by following our advice on how to put in place robust defences to protect their networks.”

The British Library, near St Pancras railway station, remains open and visitors can access the reading rooms for personal study.

On Monday, the library posted a statement to X confirming internal HR files had been leaked.

It said: “We’re continuing to experience a major technology outage as a result of a cyber-attack, affecting our website, online systems and services, and some onsite services too.

“We anticipate restoring many services in the next few weeks, but some disruption may persist for longer.

“Following confirmation last week that this was a ransomware attack, we’re aware that some data has been leaked. This appears to be from our internal HR files.

“We have no evidence that data of our users has been compromised.”

The Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO), the UK’s data protection watchdog, has confirmed it is looking into the breach.

An ICO spokesperson said: “The British Library reported an incident to us and we are making inquiries.”

Last week, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), and the Multi-State Information Sharing and Analysis Centre (MS-ISAC) warned about Rhysida.

In a joint statement they said the group has launched attacks “against the education, healthcare, manufacturing, information technology, and government sectors since May 2023”.