Michael Sheen to star as Andrew in series based on Newsnight interview

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Michael Sheen to star as Andrew in series based on Newsnight interview

By Press Association
The series is based on the Newsnight interview of the Duke of York by Emily Maitlis (Mark Harrison/BBC/PA)
The series is based on the Newsnight interview of the Duke of York by Emily Maitlis (Mark Harrison/BBC/PA)

Michael Sheen will star as the Duke of York in a series based on the explosive Newsnight interview.

Ruth Wilson will take on the role of Emily Maitlis, the journalist who grilled Andrew over his relationship with late billionaire sex offender Jeffrey Epstein in November 2019, in Amazon Studios show A Very Royal Scandal.

The three-part series will “follow Emily Maitlis’s professional and personal journey as a Newsnight journalist, leading up to her acclaimed interview with Prince Andrew”, Amazon Studios said, and is in production in the UK.

Maitlis, who left Newsnight to host The News Agents podcast with former BBC journalists Jon Sopel and Lewis Goodall, is an executive producer on the production.

The Way
Michael Sheen will star as the Duke of York (Ian West/PA)

The 53-year-old broadcaster wrote on X, formerly Twitter: “Blimey. First time I’ve seen this in print. What an exceptional cast.”

The series is written by The Last King Of Scotland writer Jeremy Brock and directed by Becoming Jane’s Julian Jarrold.

The cast also includes Joanna Scanlan as Andrew’s ex-private secretary Amanda Thirsk, Alex Jennings as the late Queen’s private secretary Sir Edward Young, and Eanna Hardwicke as BBC Newsnight editor Stewart Maclean.

A Very Royal Scandal is produced by Blueprint Television for Amazon Studios, with Karen Thrussell, Graham Broadbent, Pete Czernin, Diarmuid McKeown, Brock and Jarrold as executive producers, and Josh Hyams serving as a producer on the series.

British Independent Film Awards 2021 – London
Ruth Wilson plays Emily Maitlis in A Very Royal Scandal (Ian West/PA)

Maitlis has already been an executive producer of a Channel 4 documentary about the interview called Andrew: The Problem Prince.

A Netflix film adaptation of the interview is in the works called Scoop.

In that version, Maitlis is played by Sex Education star Gillian Anderson while The Man In The High Castle actor Rufus Sewell appears as Andrew.

The Netflix adaption is based on former Newsnight producer Sam McAlister’s memoir Scoops: The BBC’s Most Shocking Interviews From Prince Andrew To Steven Seagal.

The Amazon Studios series follows on from A Very English Scandal, which dramatised an alleged affair between model Norman Scott (Ben Whishaw) and leader of the Liberal party Jeremy Thorpe (Hugh Grant).

Meanwhile, A Very British Scandal dramatised a divorce court case between Margaret Campbell, Duchess of Argyll (Claire Foy) and Ian Campbell, the 11th Duke of Argyll (Paul Bettany).

Both aired on the BBC.