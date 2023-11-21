Almost half of homeowners have had parking problems with neighbour – survey

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Almost half of homeowners have had parking problems with neighbour – survey

By Press Association
Nearly half of UK homeowners say neighbours have prevented them parking their vehicle, a survey suggests (Alamy/PA)
Nearly half of UK homeowners say neighbours have prevented them parking their vehicle, a survey suggests (Alamy/PA)

Nearly half of UK homeowners say neighbours have prevented them parking their vehicle, a survey has suggested.

Some 48% of respondents to a poll for Churchill Motor Insurance said neighbours have blocked access to their driveway, garage or allocated parking space.

One in six homeowners (16%) said they have argued with their neighbours over parking.

There is no specific law against parking in someone else’s designated space without permission, but if it happens regularly it could be classed as antisocial behaviour which can lead to a criminal prosecution in the most serious cases.

The survey also suggested 35% of homeowners feel they compete for parking spaces with their neighbours, while 18% admit to leaving objects in front of their driveways or on-street parking spaces to stop other vehicles using those spaces.

Head of Churchill Motor Insurance, Nicholas Mantel, said: “Disagreements over parking are an unpleasant but common issue amongst neighbours.

“When parking is sparse and life is busy, it can be easy to park in the first available space – even if it blocks others.

“However, it is important to remain considerate to others when parking.

“As a general rule, drivers should always remember not to stop in front of, or park in the entryway of, any property.

“If your neighbour persists in blocking or parking in your designated parking space or driveway, you should first try to have a polite conversation explaining the situation, as it may be a simple misunderstanding.

“If this doesn’t work, there are additional steps you can take, such as making an antisocial behaviour complaint or getting legal advice to remedy the situation.”

The survey of 2,000 UK homeowners was conducted by research company Opinium between August 25 and 29.