Prison officers ‘left suicidal inmate in dark cell with makeshift noose’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Prison officers ‘left suicidal inmate in dark cell with makeshift noose’

By Press Association
HMP Liverpool custodial manager Paul Fairhurst, 63, arriving at Liverpool Crown Court (Peter Byrne/PA)
HMP Liverpool custodial manager Paul Fairhurst, 63, arriving at Liverpool Crown Court (Peter Byrne/PA)

Two prison officers failed to protect a suicidal inmate who was left on his own, in an unlit cell, with a makeshift noose, a court has been told.

Custodial manager Paul Fairhurst, 64, and senior prison officer, Rachel Jameson, 32, are charged with the gross negligence manslaughter of Anthony Paine, 35, who killed himself at HMP Liverpool on February 19 2018.

On Tuesday, a trial at Liverpool Crown Court was told Mr Paine, who had schizophrenia and a history of self-harm and drug abuse, was put on a “basic regime” in the days before he died because of his use of psychoactive substance spice.

Rachel Jameson, 31, arriving at Liverpool Crown Court on Tuesday
Rachel Jameson, 31, arriving at Liverpool Crown Court on Tuesday (Peter Byrne/PA)

He was moved to a cell that had been painted a dark colour and had a broken window and no electrical light, the jury was told.

Duncan Atkinson KC, prosecuting, said: “The unsatisfactory nature of this cell for a mentally unstable inmate does not appear to have been recognised by either of the defendants.”

He said nurse Leanne Shaw described it as the “worst cell she had ever encountered”.

In his last days, Mr Paine was not given his medication several times because his cell was too dark for him to be assessed by medical staff, as well as because of his perceived abuse of spice, Mr Atkinson said.

He told the court: “By the time that these defendants had dealings with Mr Paine on February 19, Mr Paine had harmed himself on a number of occasions.

“He had also been difficult at times to manage, had appeared to be abusing spice and to have been, perhaps understandably, unhappy with the cell in which he was, on basic regime, spending the vast majority of his time.”

HMP Liverpool court case
Fairhurst, left, is charged with gross negligence manslaughter and failing to discharge general health and safety duty at work (Peter Byrne/PA)

Mr Paine was seen at 1.45pm on the day he died by prison officer Kristopher Mason, who reported he had made a noose, Mr Atkinson said.

Mr Mason said an “emotional” Mr Paine told him he had not had his medication, had no lights in his cell and wanted to see the prison chaplain.

Mr Mason persuaded Mr Paine to take the noose down but it stayed in his cell, the jury was told.

Giving accounts in 2018, Fairhurst and Jameson accepted that Mr Mason, who had been a prison officer for nine months, reported what he had seen to them, the court was told.

Mr Atkinson said: “Mr Mason was not given further instructions by either of them.

“There is no note of any other measure being taken at that stage.

“You may conclude Mr Mason would have been entitled to believe that these more senior and more experienced officers knew more than he did.”

Mr Atkinson said the discovery of a noose in Mr Paine’s cell was a “critical moment in the chronology”.

“Beyond his earlier acts of self-harm, including a number that day, Mr Paine had now deliberately made, and still had, what each defendant understood to be a noose or ligature,” he said.

“There was to be a period of time when he would, if no steps were taken, be alone in his dark cell with that ligature.”

He said the situation was an “immediate suicidal crisis”, according to guidance and training, but Fairhurst and Jameson took no steps.

When Mr Mason returned to Mr Paine’s cell at 2.26pm, the prisoner told him he had discarded the noose out of the window, the court was told.

But when he went back just before 3pm he found him hanged in his cell, jurors heard.

Mr Atkinson said the prosecution alleged the defendants grossly breached their duty of care to Mr Paine.

He added: “In the case of each of the defendants, their breach of the duty of care that they owed Mr Paine involved a significant failure on the part of each to take obvious and straightforward steps.”

Fairhurst, of Chorley, Lancashire, and Jameson, of Prescot, Merseyside, deny gross negligence manslaughter and an alternative charge of failing to discharge general health and safety duty at work contrary to the Health and Safety at Work Act 1974.

The trial may last until Christmas, the jury was told.