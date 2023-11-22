‘Chlorine disinfectant no more effective than water at killing superbug’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Chlorine disinfectant no more effective than water at killing superbug’

By Press Association
Chlorine disinfectant does not kill off C. diff, the study found (Lynne Cameron/PA)
Disinfectant used in hospitals is no more effective than water at killing off a superbug, research suggests.

According to the findings, one of the main chlorine disinfectants (bleach) used to clean hospital scrubs and surfaces does not kill off Clostridioides difficile (C. diff), the most common cause of antibiotic associated sickness in healthcare settings across the world.

Research by the University of Plymouth found that spores of the bacteria are unaffected despite being treated with high concentrations of bleach.

Writing in the journal Microbiology, the scientists suggest susceptible people working and being treated in clinical settings might be unknowingly placed at risk of contracting the superbug.

With the rise in antimicrobial resistance (AMR) worldwide, the researchers are calling for urgent research to find alternative strategies to disinfect C. diff spores in order to break the chain of transmission in clinical environments.

The superbug causes diarrhoea, colitis and other bowel complications and is known to infect millions of people all over the world each year.

Dr Tina Joshi, Associate Professor in Molecular Microbiology at the University of Plymouth, said: “With incidence of anti-microbial resistance on the rise, the threat posed by superbugs to human health is increasing.

“But far from demonstrating that our clinical environments are clean and safe for staff and patients, this study highlights the ability of C. diff spores to tolerate disinfection at in-use and recommended active chlorine concentrations.

“It shows we need disinfectants, and guidelines, that are fit for purpose and work in line with bacterial evolution, and the research should have significant impact on current disinfection protocols in the medical field globally.”

In the new study, scientists analysed the bacteria spore response of three different strains of C. diff to three clinical in-use concentrations of sodium hypochlorite (bleach).

The spores were then put on surgical scrubs and patient gowns, and examined using microscopes to establish if there were any changes.

The results revealed that C. diff spores could be recovered from surgical scrubs and patient gowns, with no observable changes.

This highlights the potential of these fabrics as vectors of spore transmission, researchers say.