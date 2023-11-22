Historic home of Craster kippers given listed status

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Historic home of Craster kippers given listed status

By Press Association
The 167-year-old smokehouse in Craster, Northumberland, has been given Grade II listed status (Historic England/PA)
A smokehouse which has produced kippers for almost 170 years has been given Grade II listed status.

The modest stone smokehouse in Craster, Northumberland, has been in the Robson family for more than a century.

Craster kippers are renowned as some of the best in the world but the Robson premises are the last remnant of the North East’s once thriving herring industry.

The business still uses traditional techniques to smoke the fish (Owen Humphreys/PA)

From the mid-1800s to around 1920, most coastal towns and villages would have a smokehouse to preserve locally-caught fish for a national and international market, providing consumers with a healthy and low-cost meal.

But the industry declined with the increasing availability of fresh fish, rather than pickled or smoked, with railway connections and better refrigeration.

Craster, a small fishing village north east of Alnwick, once boasted four smokehouses, but the Robson business is now the only remaining one in the North East.

Craster kippers are renowned for their quality, and are a healthy, oily fish (Owen Humphreys/PA)

James Robson set up the business and in 1906 he took over the smokehouse, which was built in 1856.

Now run by his great-grandson Neil and trading as L Robson and Sons, it still uses the traditional techniques of curing the fish.

Staff hang herring on tenter hooks and the oily fish are smoked for 16 hours by fires fuelled by whitewood shavings and oak sawdust.

The business uses smoke from whitewood shavings and oak sawdust to flavour the fish (Historic England/PA)

The premises, with its smoke-charred roof tiles, has been granted grade II listed status on the recommendation of Historic England.

Mr Robson said: “As the fourth-generation custodian of this business, I am delighted that the smokehouse has been granted listed status.

“This historic building enables us to continue to produce Craster kippers in the same way as my great-grandfather and subsequent generations, guaranteeing their quality for many years to come.”

Sarah Charlesworth, listing team leader for Historic England in the North, said: “Kippers are an integral part of Craster’s cultural identity and the smokehouse is a physical embodiment of the village’s special character, as well as a living monument to the North East’s historic fishing industry.”