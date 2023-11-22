Prosecuting water companies does not improve environment, says watchdog boss

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Prosecuting water companies does not improve environment, says watchdog boss

By Press Association
Water quality in Wales has been damaged by illegal discharges (Liam McBurney/PA)
Water quality in Wales has been damaged by illegal discharges (Liam McBurney/PA)

Prosecuting water companies does not improve the environment, the CEO of Natural Resources Wales (NRW) has said.

NRW has not made any prosecutions anywhere in Wales over illegal sewage dumping for the last five years, according to a recent BBC report, despite data showing that Dwr Cymru (Welsh Water) has been doing so for years.

Professor Peter Hammond, an environmental investigator from the group Windrush Against Sewage Pollution, told the Welsh Affairs Committee that data from one sewage treatment plant in Cardigan seemed to show that every spill there for the last six years has been illegal.

When asked by MPs why NRW is not prosecuting water companies for illegal sewage dumping, the regulator’s CEO, Clare Pillman, said: “I think that going to court is in a way, the point at which regulation has failed.

“Likely it has a demonstration effect but what we are looking for is for compliance.

“At the point at which you’re prosecuting for the failure, you are not getting environmental betterment. Whereas what we’re trying to do all the time is push for environmental improvement.

“At the point at which you’re in court, yes, a fine can be imposed and that can work, but a recent case in North Wales; yes, it went through court; yes, there was a fine levied; did it solve the environmental problem? No.”

Professor Hammond said Welsh Water is more transparent with its data than other water companies in England which have refused to give him any data on untreated sewage spills for the last two years because they are subject to an Environment Agency investigation.

He told MPs: “Severn Trent, United Utilities and South West Water just refuse to give data. And it’s in a sense unfair on Dwr Cymru.

“They’re providing the data so any illegality is being exposed, these other companies are getting away with it.”

He added that water companies should also measure the volume of sewage discharged and not just the duration of time or overall number, as some water companies have been known to tank sewage from one site to another that is already discharging in order to reduce the number of reported spills.

Peter Perry, CEO of Welsh Water, said: “Of course, it’s challenging when our performance is scrutinised at this level, but that’s not unusual for us, that’s what our board does to us, and the fact that it’s coming into the public domain is something we would welcome.

“We’ve got nothing to hide and we’re very open to making sure that people that pay our charges in Wales: politicians, activist groups; we’re accountable to them.”

Dr Laura Foster, head of clean Seas at the Marine Conservation Society, said: “Prosecution is retrospective – it will not reverse the damage to the environment, wildlife, people and local businesses that results from sewage discharges.

“We need to see a proactive approach, which requires a properly funded regulator and, where necessary, (an) independent assessor, that has the capacity to monitor and fully enforce the law.

“The threat and impact of prosecution should be strong enough to act as a deterrent. However, repeated disregard for the law shows us that this is not happening.”

Severn Trent, United Utilities and South West Water have been contacted for comment.