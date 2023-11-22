Andrew reaches ‘settlement’ after getting embroiled in High Court dispute

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Andrew reaches ‘settlement’ after getting embroiled in High Court dispute

By Press Association
The Duke of York, pictured at the King’s coronation, has been named in court documents in a High Court fight involving a wealthy Turkish woman and a Turkish businessman (Andrew Matthews/PA)
The Duke of York and his ex-wife Sarah, Duchess of York, have reached a “settlement” after becoming embroiled in a High Court dispute between a wealthy Turkish woman and a Turkish businessman, a judge has been told.

Andrew’s link to the fight over money between 78-year-old Nebahat Isbilen and businessman Selman Turk emerged last year after written claims were filed.

A judge – Deputy High Court judge David Halpern – who was overseeing the litigation at that stage had been told, in a document written by a lawyer representing Mrs Isbilen, how evidence showed “money was used for purposes unconnected with Mrs Isbilen, eg, substantial sums were paid to Prince Andrew, Duke of York, and to Sarah, Duchess of York”.

An affidavit filed by the lawyer had said Mrs Isbilen “relied on a payment of £750,000 to the personal account of Prince Andrew, which Mr Turk instructed to be made from Mrs Isbilen’s account with Hampden Bank, as a specific instance of dishonest behaviour by Mr Turk”.

Andrew court case
A wealthy Turkish woman has reached a ‘settlement’ with Andrew the Duke of York and his ex-wife Sarah, Duchess of York, a judge overseeing the latest round of a long-running High Court battle has been told (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Sir Anthony Mann has been told, in written arguments prepared by lawyers representing Mr Turk, that there has been a “settlement” between Mrs Isbilen and the Duke of York, and Sarah, Duchess of York.

James Counsell KC, who is Mr Turk’s legal team, told Sir Anthony in a written case summary that Mrs Isbilen “relies on a so-called ‘agreed statement’, prepared, it is claimed, as part of a settlement between herself” and the Duke of York and Sarah, Duchess of York.

Judges have heard that Mrs Isbilen had needed help moving assets out of Turkey after her husband became a political prisoner, and that Mr Turk had agreed to help.

She alleges that he “breached fiduciary obligations he owed to her” and has advanced “claims in deceit”.

Mr Turk is fighting the case.

Easter Mattins Service at St George’s Chapel – 2023
Andrew is named more than a dozen times in written case summaries (Yui Mok/PA)

The hearing being overseen by Sir Anthony relates to contempt allegations made by Mrs Isbilen.

She alleges that Mr Turk has breached a judge’s order by “failing to disclose a considerable amount of information relating to the whereabouts of certain defined assets”.

Mr Turk disputes claims made against him and says he has “done his best” to co-operate and “attempted to comply with the order”.

The duke’s name appears more than a dozen times in written case summaries, prepared by lawyers on both sides, for the hearing being overseen by Sir Anthony.