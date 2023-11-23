What the papers say – November 23

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

What the papers say – November 23

By Press Association
What the papers say (Peter Byrne/PA)

The front pages on Thursday are primarily focused on the autumn statement, but not all are on board with Chancellor Jeremy Hunt’s vision as the UK moves into a general election year.

The Metro and The Sun have already begun celebrating the new year, as newly announced national insurance cuts are set to begin with the calendar change.

The i and the Financial Times have honed in on the UK’s tax burden, which is set to hit a record high despite the cuts announced in the autumn statement.

The Daily Mirror criticised the autumn statement by pointing out that, while many will be celebrating cuts to national insurance, millions of Brits will be worse off.

The Daily Telegraph and the Daily Mail seized on words said by the Mr Hunt as he revealed the autumn statement: “These are the biggest tax cuts since the 1980s”.

The Independent asked “who are they kidding?” as they looked at the good and bad news from the autumn statement.

The Guardian called out the cuts for their timing, saying: “Hunt reveals £20bn in tax cuts as Tories move on to election footing”.

The Times kept it simple, reporting “Hunt eases tax burden”.

The Daily Express claimed victory as they say Mr Hunt and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak listened to the masthead by “pledging to honour the triple lock”.

And the Daily Star took a different approach, leading with a story on blind musician Stevie Wonder, who got behind the wheel of a car with pop duo Eurythmics in the car.