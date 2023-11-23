UK and South Korea issue warning over North Korea-linked cyber attacks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
UK and South Korea issue warning over North Korea-linked cyber attacks

By Press Association
The two agencies have warned that such attacks on the software-based supply chain pose a particularly significant threat (PA)
The UK and South Korea have warned that cyber attacks from North Korean state-linked groups are growing in sophistication and volume.

In a new joint advisory issued by the two nations’ cyber security and intelligence agencies, they urge organisations to boost their security measures to reduce the risk of their systems being breached.

The UK’s National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC), which is part of GCHQ, and the South Korean National Intelligence Service (NIS) said they have observed hackers leveraging previously unknown vulnerabilities and exploits in third-party software in their supply chains in order to gain access to an organisation’s systems.

The two agencies have warned that such attacks on the software-based supply chain pose a particularly significant threat as it means a single initial compromise can affect a number of organisations and lead to onward attacks, resulting in greater disruption or ransomware being deployed.

The joint advisory warns that North Korean-backed attacks of this nature are likely to increase and urges organisations to take steps to better protect themselves.

Paul Chichester, NCSC director of operations, said: “In an increasingly digital and interconnected world, software supply chain attacks can have profound, far-reaching consequences for impacted organisations.

“Today, with our partners in the Republic of Korea, we have issued a warning about the growing threat from DPRK (North Korea) state-linked cyber actors carrying out such attacks with increasing sophistication.

“We strongly encourage organisations to follow the mitigative actions in the advisory to improve their resilience to supply chain attacks and reduce the risk of compromise.”

The joint advisory is the first time the NCSC has issued such a warning without partnership from other Five Eyes agencies – those in Australia, Canada, New Zealand and the US – and comes during the state visit to the UK by South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol.