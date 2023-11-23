Lost toy monkey returned to toddler after 600-mile rail adventure

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lost toy monkey returned to toddler after 600-mile rail adventure

By Press Association
Staff adorned the monkey in a tiny, hand-knitted jumper previously made as a Christmas decoration (Network Rail/PA)
A toddler has been reunited with his lost toy monkey after it embarked on a 600-mile railway adventure.

Network Rail said Kayna Tay, 43, and her three-year-old son misplaced the item – which he has had since birth – while changing carriages on the first leg of a journey from Oakham, East Midlands, to Bristol Temple Meads on Monday.

They realised what had happened as they arrived at Birmingham New Street to change trains.

Mum holding lost toy monkey
Kayna Tay was delighted when her son’s toy monkey was returned (Network Rail/PA)

Ms Tay and her distraught son went to the station’s reception to report the lost monkey.

Customer service assistants Leon Allen and Vinny Murphy arranged for a search to take place, and the beloved item was found after the train terminated at Edinburgh Waverley.

The cuddly ape travelled back down to Birmingham New Street that same day.

While being stored overnight at the station’s reception, staff adorned it in a tiny, hand-knitted jumper previously made as a Christmas decoration, featuring a sparkly double arrow rail logo.

The toy was put on a train to Bristol Temple Meads on Tuesday, from where Ms Tay collected it.

Network Rail said it clocked up an extra 619 miles on top of its planned trip, with journeys on CrossCountry, Avanti West Coast and Great Western Railway services.

Ms Tay said: “My little boy was inconsolable when we realised we’d lost Monkey on the train and we arrived at Birmingham New Street.

“But the treatment we received from the customer services team there, who mounted a miracle mission to find the monkey again, was above and beyond what I could have expected.

“I can’t thank everyone involved enough, across all the train companies, for not only making my little boy smile again, but he loves Monkey’s new jumper and is full of questions, fascinated by the adventure he’s been on.”

Mr Murphy said: “It was heart-breaking to see Kayna’s little lad so upset that he’d left his best friend on the train, so it was the least we could do to get straight on the phone to try and track him down.

“We couldn’t have done this without the efforts of all the train crews.

“Spotting a tiny Christmas jumper in our station reception for him to wear was then the icing on the cake.

“We’re so pleased we could have helped. Monkey is back home for cuddles where he belongs.”

Network Rail did not disclose the name of the boy.