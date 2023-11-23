Man charged with murder over death of 24-year-old who was hit by car

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man charged with murder over death of 24-year-old who was hit by car

By Press Association
Jack Field died at the scene after being hit by a car in Hailsham, Sussex (Sussex Police/PA)
A man has been charged with murder after a car hit and killed a 24-year-old man in a Sussex town.

Jack Field died at the scene of Diplocks Walk in Hailsham, after reports that a car struck a pedestrian at about 11pm on November 18.

A second man also suffered minor injuries.

Mr Field was described as a loving son, brother and friend by his family.

In a statement released by Sussex Police, Mr Field’s family said: “He was the most selfless, respectful gentleman who would do anything for anyone and always putting others before himself. He was everyone’s best friend, role model and hero.

“He will never be able to be replaced and has left a gaping hole which will never be filled but we will hold him in our hearts forever.

“Darling Jack, we love you so much, goodbye for now baby boy.”

Kyle Dumble, 26, of no fixed address, has been charged with murder, as well as attempted grievous bodily harm with intent, disqualified driving and driving without insurance.

A 32-year-old man was also arrested on suspicion of murder but has been released on bail with strict conditions, Sussex Police said.

Detective chief inspector Alex Campbell said: “The investigation continues and our thoughts remain with the victim’s family at this tragic time.

“I understand this has been a distressing incident for the whole community, and I would like to thank the public for their patience and support throughout the investigation. There will continue to be an increased police presence in the area over the coming days.”

Anyone with information, pictures or footage relating to the case is being urged to contact police online or by calling 101, quoting Operation Novio.