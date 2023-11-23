William takes up role as regiment’s chief by participating in mock assault

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
William takes up role as regiment’s chief by participating in mock assault

By Press Association
The Prince of Wales, right, rides in an armoured vehicle while on a training exercise on Salisbury Plain (Andrew Matthews/PA)
The Prince of Wales threw smoke grenades from a Warrior armoured vehicle as he joined a simulated attack on an enemy position.

William took the gunner position on the infantry fighting vehicle as he took part in the mock assault on Salisbury Plain.

He was part of a multi-vehicle attack on an enemy stronghold within a wooded area, which culminated in troops assaulting the location.

The exercise formed part of William’s first visit to the 1st Battalion The Mercian Regiment as their Colonel-in-Chief.

The Prince of Wales rides in an armoured vehicle while on a training exercise during a visit to the 1st Battalion The Mercian Regiment on Salisbury Plain (Andrew Matthews/PA)
The Prince of Wales rides in an armoured vehicle while on a training exercise on Salisbury Plain (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Speaking after the visit had finished, one of the soldiers who took part in the exercise explained what the prince would have been engaged in.

Sergeant Mark Kirton, 31, who was the section commander for the troops taking part in the ground assault on the enemy position, said William was “very excited” by the exercise.

“His Royal Highness was in the gunner seat of the vehicle I was travelling in and he also came to sit on orders with myself,” he said.

“I gave the lads orders for what was going to happen at each point of the operation.

“He was operating weapons systems on the Warrior, and he was also throwing smoke to create a screen for the troops moving through the wood.

“In his new role as colonel-in-chief of the regiment, he will realise what we do as a unit as we are infantry but also using the vehicles.

“The prince was listening to the orders I was giving as I briefed the lads.

“From what I saw, I think he felt very excited when he saw all the smoke and the bangs going off, so hopefully he enjoyed it,” added Sgt Kirton, from Worcester.

William, who was appointed Colonel-in-Chief by his father in August, was briefed on the recent work of the regiment and also about a future deployment to Poland next year.

He also met groups of service personnel to hear about their different roles and experiences in the regiment.

Captain Matthew Camp, 27, from Worcester, said: “It was nerve racking at first when I saw him walking towards me, but he put me at ease with his manner.

“He was interested in hearing how the soldiers’ lives were affected by their deployment and how we manage the work-life balance.

“There’s a buzz around the battalion and it always nice. This is the first royal visit I have been part of and I think for everyone here they won’t forget today.

“I was lucky to be part of the attack his Royal Highness conducted and there’s nerves because you don’t know if everything will go to plan. It went well and he said he enjoyed the attack.

“He said it was his first time in a Warrior and they are always good fun – it’s like a 20-odd tonnes go-kart.”

The regiment was created in 2007 and traditionally recruits from Cheshire, Derbyshire, Nottinghamshire, Staffordshire and Worcestershire – the former ancient kingdom of Mercia.