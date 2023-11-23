Badenoch says she was accused of being part of a Covid-19 ‘culling’ conspiracy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Badenoch says she was accused of being part of a Covid-19 ‘culling’ conspiracy

By Press Association
Business and Trade Secretary Kemi Badenoch told the Covid inquiry that the Government ‘had not got a handle on’ dealing with misinformation (Henry Nicholls/PA)
Business and Trade Secretary Kemi Badenoch told the Covid inquiry that the Government ‘had not got a handle on’ dealing with misinformation (Henry Nicholls/PA)

Business and Trade Secretary Kemi Badenoch has described being confronted in the street and accused of being part of a Covid-19 conspiracy to cull parts of the population, as she called on the Government to do more about the spread of misinformation.

Giving evidence to the UK Covid-19 Inquiry on Thursday, the former equalities minister also questioned the use of category BAME (black and minority ethnic) in analysis of the disproportionate impact of the virus.

Discussing Government efforts to improve vaccine uptake during the pandemic, she said some people believed the publicity campaigns were a part of a sinister “secret conspiracy”.

Ms Badenoch said: “There was a fear that a lot of the communications about disproportionate impact was actually a secret conspiracy to scare ethnic minorities into taking vaccines which was a way of the Government culling the population.

Covid Memorial Wall – London
Kemi Badenoch was equalities minister during the pandemic (Matt Crossick/PA)

“So even the things that we were doing in order to identify risk were being manipulated into conspiracy theories to deter people from doing what would help them mitigate that risk, and that was something I was particularly concerned about.”

When asked by Dermot Keating, counsel to the inquiry, about the most important lessons learned from the pandemic, Ms Badenoch said the Government is yet to “get a handle” on dealing with misinformation.

She added: “I say this, even as a constituency MP, the number of people who come up to me in the street and tell me that I am part of a grand conspiracy to infect them, and ‘so-and-so died’ because of the material that we were putting out.

“I don’t think Government has got a handle on dealing with misinformation. I don’t think that we have adapted to this age of social media where information travels at lightning speed across the world.

“I don’t know how we solve it, but in terms of gaps, I think there is a lesson in the pandemic that this is an area that needs some addressing.”

Ms Badenoch said she she had heard there is work going on in departments on the issue, but added: “I don’t see it”.

She also voiced her opposition to the use of the BAME category in a Public Health England (PHE) analysis of disparities in the impact of Covid across the population, which was published in June 2020.

Explaining her position, she said the term “masked what was actually happening within different ethnicities by lumping people who are black with people who are Asian”.

Ms Badenoch added the “umbrella term” could make it harder to look at the “underlying factors” causing disproportionate impact of the virus, saying it “completely obscures different bits of information” and was “not particularly helpful”.

She also said additional funding would not have stopped ethnic minority groups being disproportionately affected by Covid-19.

Ms Badenoch added: “What the evidence has shown is that being an ethnic minority was not the cause of being disproportionately impacted. It correlated with what the causes were – the co-morbidities.

“So you have to tackle the actual cause, not the thing that comes in common with it.

Levelling up
Kemi Badenoch criticised some Whitehall departments for not doing enough on inequality (Lauren Hurley/PA)

“There was no perfect way of finding a particular group to give extra cash to. And extra cash, in and of itself, would not have solved the problem which you were trying to resolve of trying to make sure people were protected and away from the virus.”

She also criticised some unnamed Government departments for failing to do enough to assess the impact of their work on inequalities in a review of performance on the issue.

Discussing her findings, Ms Badenoch said: “This was part of what we were we were looking to identify – where there were gaps; where some departments weren’t doing as well as they could or should.”

When questioned on why her recommendations were broad observations rather than specific demands, she said: “The way we write these documents might seem odd, but there is a lot of reading between the lines – we don’t want to demoralise or over-criticise the people that we’re working with – but effectively what this paragraph is saying is that some people haven’t yet done what they should be doing.”