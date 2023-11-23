Police to investigate role before woman’s death during Storm Babet

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Police to investigate role before woman’s death during Storm Babet

By Press Association
Maureen Gilbert, 83, was found dead at her home in Chesterfield (Derbyshire Constabulary/PA)
Police are to investigate the role of officers in relation to the death of a woman during flooding in Derbyshire last month.

Maureen Gilbert, 83, died after her home in Tapton Terrace, Chesterfield, was flooded during Storm Babet.

Derbyshire Constabulary made a mandatory referral to the Independent Office for Police Conduct following Ms Gilbert’s death on October 21, due to officers being involved in the evacuation of homes in the area the previous day.

In a statement on Thursday, the force said: “The Independent Office for Police Conduct, after receiving a mandatory referral from Derbyshire Constabulary, have returned the matter for enquiries to be made by the force at a local level.

“The force will now be reviewing the role of the force in relation to Mrs Gilbert’s death during the flooding incident at Tapton Terrace.

“Her family have been updated and are being supported by specialist officers from the force who will be keeping in regular contact.

“A separate coronial investigation is ongoing into the circumstances of Mrs Gilbert’s death – and this is being carried out by officers separate to the investigation into the force’s response.”

Ms Gilbert’s neighbours previously described how several feet of water engulfed their homes after the River Rother burst its banks.

According to the Met Office, Storm Babet caused the wettest three-day period on record in the Midlands, with around 400 homes in Chesterfield evacuated.

Ms Gilbert was one of at least seven people who died as a result of the storm.