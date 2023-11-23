Zoo unveils winter lights display with glowing see-saws and 500,000 bulbs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Zoo unveils winter lights display with glowing see-saws and 500,000 bulbs

By Press Association
A tunnel of lights at Marwell Zoo’s Glow Marwell installation (Ben Mitchell/PA)
A tunnel of lights at Marwell Zoo’s Glow Marwell installation (Ben Mitchell/PA)

A Hampshire zoo has unveiled its annual winter lights display which features the UK’s first glowing see-saws and more than 500,000 bulbs.

Marwell Zoo, near Winchester, has created the display, called Glow Marwell, across the 140-acre site which is home to hundreds of animals.

Marwell Zoo’s Glow lights installation
The immersive displays use more than 500,000 lights in a rainbow of colours (Ben Mitchell/PA)

A spokeswoman said: “This year’s theme is an enchanted nature trail featuring brand new illuminations and immersive displays using more than 500,000 lights in a rainbow of colours.

“Venture through a 36-metre multicoloured light tunnel, gaze in wonder at a towering Enchanted Tree with fluttering butterflies, wander through colourful clouds projected overhead and meet some new creatures brought to life in a magical Glow Forest.

Marwell Zoo’s Glow lights installation
A see-saw was one of the illuminations for zoo visitors (Ben Mitchell/PA)

“Glow family favourites such as snow machines and our magical Wishing Tree will return.

“Plus, see new fun-filled LED see-saw photo opportunities and light-up stepping stones.

“Our Christmas food cabins will delight guests with delicious winter warming treats on offer, including mulled wine and the chance to huddle around our fire pits to toast marshmallows.”