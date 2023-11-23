Astronomers detect mysterious high-energy particle falling to Earth from space

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Astronomers detect mysterious high-energy particle falling to Earth from space

By Press Association
An artist’s illustration of the Amaterasu particle (Osaka Metropolitan University/Kyoto University/Ryuunosuke Takeshige)
Astronomers have detected a rare and extremely high-energy particle falling to Earth from space.

Named Amaterasu, after the sun goddess in Japanese mythology, it is one of the highest-energy cosmic rays ever detected, according to the scientists.

Its origins remain unknown but experts believe only the most powerful of celestial events – much bigger than a star explosion – can produce them.

John Matthews, a research professor at University of Utah’s department of physics and astronomy in the US, said: “Things that people think of as energetic, like supernova, are nowhere near energetic enough for this.

“You need huge amounts of energy, really high magnetic fields to confine the particle while it gets accelerated.”

The Amaterasu particle had an estimated energy of 244 EeV
The Amaterasu particle had an estimated energy of 244 EeV (Osaka Metropolitan University/L-Insight, Kyoto University/Ryuunosuke Takeshige)

The Amaterasu particle has an energy exceeding 240 exa-electron volts (EeV), which is millions of times more than what particles achieve at the Large Hadron Collider, the most powerful accelerator ever built.

It comes only second to the Oh-My-God particle, another ultra-high-energy cosmic ray which was detected in 1991, possessing 320 EeV of energy.

Toshihiro Fujii, an associate professor at Osaka Metropolitan University in Japan, said: “When I first discovered this ultra-high-energy cosmic ray, I thought there must have been a mistake, as it showed an energy level unprecedented in the last three decades.”

When ultra-high-energy cosmic rays hit Earth’s atmosphere, they initiate a cascade of secondary particles and electromagnetic radiation in what is known as an extensive air shower.

Some charged particles in the air shower travel faster than the speed of light, producing a type of electromagnetic radiation that can be detected by specialised instruments.

One such instrument is the Telescope Array observatory in Utah, US, which found the Amaterasu particle.

This mysterious event appeared to emerge from the Local Void, an empty area of space bordering the Milky Way galaxy.

The experts suggest this could indicate a much larger magnetic deflection than predicted, an unidentified source in the Local Void, or an incomplete understanding of high-energy particle physics.

Prof Matthews said: “The particles are so high energy, they shouldn’t be affected by galactic and extra-galactic magnetic fields.

“You should be able to point to where they come from in the sky.

“But in the case of the Oh-My-God particle and this new particle, you trace its trajectory to its source and there’s nothing high energy enough to have produced it.

“That’s the mystery of this – what the heck is going on?”

They hope that the Amaterasu particle will pave the way for further investigations that could help shed light on ultra high-energy cosmic rays and where the come from.

John Belz, a professor at University of Utah’s department of physics and astronomy, said: “These events seem like they’re coming from completely different places in the sky.

“It’s not like there’s one mysterious source.

“It could be defects in the structure of spacetime, colliding cosmic strings.

“I mean, I’m just spit-balling crazy ideas that people are coming up with because there’s not a conventional explanation.”

The findings are published in the journal Science.