Calls for calm amid ‘disgraceful scenes’ after children injured in knife attack

There have been calls for calm and warnings against misinformation amid violent scenes in Dublin following an attack earlier on a woman and children.

Irish Minister for Justice Helen McEntee labelled the scenes “intolerable”, and said a “thuggish and manipulative element must not be allowed to use an appalling tragedy to wreak havoc”.

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris said a “complete lunatic faction driven by far-right ideology” is behind disorder in the capital.

Violence broke out after three young children were injured following a knife attack outside a school in Dublin city centre.

A woman was also seriously injured in the incident on Parnell Square East in the north inner-city on Thursday afternoon.

A five-year-old girl is undergoing emergency treatment for her injuries, Irish police have said.

The two other children, a five-year-old boy and a six-year-old girl, sustained less serious injuries.

An Garda Siochana at the scene in Dublin city centre (Brian Lawless/PA)

Gardai said a man who sustained serious injuries is a person of interest in their investigation.

They have also ruled out any terrorist link and praised members of the public who intervened following the attack.

Earlier Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said a suspect had been detained.

The scene of the incident is close to Irish language-medium primary school Gaelscoil Cholaiste Mhuire.

A Garda public order unit was deployed in the area around Parnell Square, Parnell Street and O’Connell Street as protesters gathered and violent scenes unfolded close to the site of the attack.

Some protesters were involved in scuffles with gardai, while others threw bottles at officers.

Protesters fired flares and fireworks at the Garda cordon, and the Luas transport system also came under attack.

Ms McEntee said the real tragedy of the day must be remembered, and an investigation allowed to happen.

“A thuggish and manipulative element must not be allowed to use an appalling tragedy to wreak havoc,” she said.

“I have spoken to local TDs from all sides of the Dail and we are of the same view.

“We will not tolerate a small number using an appalling incident to spread division. I would appeal for calm in the city centre as An Garda Siochana carry out their work – attacks on members of An Garda Siochana must be utterly condemned and will be dealt with severely.

“Most importantly, we must remember the real tragedy of today and allow the investigations take their course.”

Mr Harris called for calm and spoke out against the spreading of misinformation.

Speaking to media at Mountjoy Garda Station on Thursday evening, he confirmed that a number of Garda vehicles have been damaged.

He said some individuals were using a tragic event which is under investigation by the authorities, “for their own ends … and a hooligan faction who are only interested in causing damage and mayhem in the city centre and they’re using the opportunity for that as well”.

“I think there’s disgraceful scenes in terms of a major investigation, the maintenance of a scene and the gathering of evidence,” he said.

“We have a complete lunatic hooligan faction driven by far-right ideology, and also then this disruptive tendency engaged in serious violence.

“We are drafting in resources to deal with that and that will be dealt with properly. I’ve given full direction to our resources here in respect of making arrests and bringing offenders to justice.

“It’s our responsibility to make sure that we police the streets, and part of that is we ask people to act responsibly and not to listen to the misinformation and rumour that is circulating on social media.

“The facts are being established, but the facts are still not clear on a lot of the rumour and the innuendo is being spread for malevolent purposes.”

Mr Harris cautioned: “The facts have yet to emerge, and will take time to fully emerge.”

He said the motive for the afternoon attack “is not clear to us at this moment in time”.

“I have never ruled out any possible motive for this attack … lines of inquiry are open to determine the motive for this attack and until we’re sure what the motive is, then we have to keep an open mind as to why this happened,” he said.

The scene in Dublin city centre (Brian Lawless/PA)

Giving an update to the media earlier on Thursday evening, Superintendent Liam Geraghty said: “An Garda Siochana continue to investigate all of the circumstances of a serious assault which occurred on Parnell Square East shortly after 1.30pm this afternoon.

“Preliminary indications are that a male attacked a number of people on Parnell Square East.

“Five casualties have been taken to hospitals in the Dublin region.

“These casualties include three young children, an adult female and an adult male.

“One girl, aged five years, has sustained serious injuries and is currently receiving emergency medical treatment in CHI Temple Street.”

Superintendent Liam Geraghty speaks to the media outside Mountjoy Garda Station (Brian Lawless/PA)

The senior officer said the police were following a definite line of inquiry.

He added: “The male in his 50s is a person of interest to An Garda Siochana in this investigation and An Garda Siochana is not looking for any other person at this time.”

Mr Geraghty said he is satisfied “there is no terror-related activity or related to any wider aspects in relation to this matter”.

He said: “It would appear to be a standalone attack, and we need to determine the reasons behind that.”

The officer said his understanding is that a knife was used.

An Garda Siochana at the cordon in Dublin city centre (Brian Lawless/PA)

He added: “My understanding is members of the public did intervene at a very, very early stage and we would applaud those members of the public for getting involved in such a traumatic and potentially dangerous situation for themselves.

“We’re aware that the public are concerned about the activities that have happened today.

“The message to them is that we believe that this is a standalone incident, not necessarily connected to any wider issues that are ongoing in the country or in the city, and we need to identify the exact reasons for that happening.

“So we’d ask for people not to jump to conclusions and not to make rash judgments on what may have happened.”

The scene in Dublin city centre (Brian Lawless/PA)

Siobhan Kearney said she witnessed what she believes was a man attacking children.

She described what she saw as “absolutely bedlam”.

Ms Kearney told RTE she watched people disarm a man who she said had a knife.

“I looked across the road and I see the man and the stabbing motion with a load of children so I flew across the road,” she said.

“The man was after stabbing two children as far as I could make out, and we got the children up to the left with the women that were there, and the teachers I presume.

“People were trying to attack the man so me and an American lady, we formed a ring around the man, and then about three minutes later the ambulance came for the children and then another ambulance and fire officers came for the man on the ground.”

Mr Varadkar said: “We are all shocked by the incident which has taken place in Parnell Square.

“A number of people have been injured, some of them children.

“Our thoughts and our prayers go out to them and their families.

“I have been in contact with the Minister for Justice who is keeping me updated.”

He added: The facts in this matter are still emerging.

“The emergency services responded very quickly and were on site within minutes. I thank them for that.

“Gardai have detained a suspect and are following a definite line of inquiry.”

Irish Minister for Public Expenditure Paschal Donohoe said his thoughts and prayers are with the victims.

He said: “I am aware of an extremely serious incident that has taken place at Parnell Square in my constituency of Dublin Central.

“My thought and prayers are with the victims of this very serious incident, and their families.

“Anyone with information is being asked to contact Store Street police station.”

Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald visited the scene (Brian Lawless/PA)

Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald said the incident in Dublin city centre had caused “shock and horror”.

Speaking at the scene she said children who witnessed what happened have been traumatised.

She added: “Our heart goes out to the whole school community, to the children, the parents, the teachers.

“I know that the gardai acted very swiftly in this matter, but this is certainly the last thing that any of us expected on a Thursday afternoon where children should come safely from school and be collected by their parents.

“I pray the injured make a full recovery.

“The community is stunned, stunned and horrified.”