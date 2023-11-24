BBC film to show ‘extraordinary behind-the-scenes’ footage of King’s first year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
BBC film to show ‘extraordinary behind-the-scenes’ footage of King’s first year

By Press Association
The King shown behind the scenes at a dress rehearsal for his coronation (BBC/Oxford Film and Television/PA)
A BBC documentary is to offer a unique insight into the life of the King and the Queen and inner workings of the monarchy, taking viewers behind the scenes in the first year of Charles’s reign.

Camera crews were given exclusive access to the monarch and Camilla for Charles III: The Coronation Year, following them through “landmark moments” after the death of the late Queen, leading up to and during their crowning, and in the months afterwards.

King Charles III’s 75th Birthday
The documentary follows the King in the first year of his reign (Hannah McKay/PA)

Narrated by actress Helena Bonham Carter, who played the late Queen’s sister Princess Margaret in The Crown, it will air in December as part of the BBC’s Christmas output.

Documentary makers accompanied Charles and Camilla as they got to grips with the new roles as sovereign and consort, carried out their duties, and as Buckingham Palace planned and delivered the first coronation in 70 years.

A never-before-seen image released to accompany the announcement showed the King smiling in a suit and tie and wearing his golden Robe Royal over the top as he sat in the Coronation Chair during one of the secret dress rehearsals in Westminster Abbey for his crowning.

The BBC said the 90-minute programme features “moments of great poignancy and humour” and offers a “unique perspective on the inner workings behind a defining moment which marks a new era in the history of the monarchy”.

Members of the royal family have also contributed to the documentary, as have key players from the King and Queen’s Royal Household.

Royal reception at Clarence House
Queen Camilla meeting Helena Bonham Carter, who played Princess Margaret in The Crown and is narrating a behind the scenes documentary about the King and Camilla (Yui Mok/PA)

Simon Young, BBC head of history, factual commissioning, said: “At the heart of this story is a man who is taking on the job that has always awaited him.

“Everyone wants to know how he takes on that challenge.

“This film captures a behind the scenes view of the King and his coronation the like of which has never been seen before.”

The King’s first 12 months as monarch, after leading the nation in mourning for the late Queen, was filled with key royals events, from Remembrance Sunday at the Cenotaph, an incoming state visit by the South African President, his first Christmas broadcast, Royal Ascot, Garter Day and Trooping the Colour to a first overseas state visit to Germany.

And in May, the King, along with the Queen, was crowned in the abbey in a deeply religious ceremony, followed by a weekend of celebrations.

King Charles III coronation
Charles III is crowned with St Edward’s Crown by the Archbishop of Canterbury (Aaron Chown/PA)

It is not yet known whether the film will make any mention of the personal challenges the King faced in the months after his mother’s death, with his son the Duke of Sussex’s Netflix documentary and memoir Spare.

But the King has not made any statement on the fractured family relations in the past so it is thought unlikely.

Kate Phillips, BBC director of unscripted, described the access given to the documentary crew as “extraordinary”.

“It’s a real privilege to be given such extraordinary behind-the-scenes access to the first year of King Charles’s reign,” she said.

“It is a remarkable time in history and this documentary will offer a unique insight into King Charles and Queen Camilla, and the preparation and planning leading to their coronation, a momentous ceremony watched by millions around the world.”

The film was made by Oxford Films for BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Nicolas Kent, Oxford Films’ executive producer said: “With this film we set out to tell the story of this historic year from the inside looking out, rather than from the outside looking in, and we’ve been lucky to get privileged access to do just that.”