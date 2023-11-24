Fast & Furious producers fined £800,000 after stuntman suffers brain damage

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fast & Furious producers fined £800,000 after stuntman suffers brain damage

By Press Association
Joe Watts was injured on the set of Fast & Furious 9 (Tilly Powell/PA)
Joe Watts was injured on the set of Fast & Furious 9 (Tilly Powell/PA)

The makers of a Fast & Furious film have been fined £800,000 after a stuntman suffered brain damage during a staged fight scene.

Joe Watts was also left with a broken skull after he fell 25 feet headfirst on to the concrete ground at Warner Brothers’ studios in Leavesden, Hertfordshire, on July 22 2019.

During a stunt fight scene on a balcony for the action film Fast & Furious 9: The Fast Saga, Mr Watts’ safety line detached as he was thrown over the shoulder of another performer.

FF9 Pictures, a multimillion-pound subsidiary of Universal Pictures, was told to pay £800,000 at Luton Magistrates’ Court on Friday after admitting health and safety failings.

FF9 Pictures was sentenced at Luton Magistrates’ Court (David Mirzoeff/PA)

Mr Watts had rehearsed being thrown over the other performer’s right shoulder but the stunt changed during filming to the left, the court was told.

The safety line, which worked during the first take, detached from his vest on the second and he plummeted to the ground, missing the crash mats. The wire was not checked between takes.

Sentencing, district judge Talwinder Buttar criticised the decision to alter the stunt “at the last minute”, saying Mr Watts is “fortunate to be alive”.

She said it is “astonishing” the matting was not adjusted despite the change in the routine from rehearsals.

The prosecution was brought by the Health and Safety Executive (HSE), which said FF9 had “no system for double checking that the link had been properly engaged and tightened”.

It said the firm “did not extend the crash matting needed to mitigate the consequences of an unintended fall following changes to the set and the sequence of the stunt”.

Mr Watts has worked on a number of high-profile productions including Game Of Thrones, Johnny English Strikes Again, Star Wars: The Last Jedi and Kingsman: The Golden Circle.

HSE inspector Roxanne Barker said: “Mr Watts’ injuries were life-changing and he could have easily been killed.

“In stunt work, it is not about preventing a fall but minimising the risk of an injury.”