Kate praises ‘lifeline’ provided by baby banks during visit to charity

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Kate praises ‘lifeline’ provided by baby banks during visit to charity

By Press Association
The Princess of Wales visited Sebby’s Corner in Barnet, north London (Frank Augstein/AP)
The Princess of Wales visited Sebby’s Corner in Barnet, north London (Frank Augstein/AP)

The Princess of Wales has praised the “lifeline” of support provided to parents by baby banks during a visit to a charity gearing up for the festive season.

Kate helped volunteers decorate a Christmas grotto filled with toys and called for the service provided by the organisations, which distribute everything from nappies to baby clothes to families in need, to be “normalised”.

She toured Sebby’s Corner, a baby bank in Barnet, north London, to learn about its work helping provide much-needed items to parents across the capital and neighbouring Hertfordshire.

Royal visit to Sebby’s Corner
Kate visited Sebby’s Corner in Barnet, north London (Frank Augstein/PA)

Families are referred by professionals like midwives, health visitors and teachers, and since its formation in January 2021 more than 5,000 have received donations.

With the country in the midst of a cost-of-living crisis, the baby bank has seen a year-on-year increase in referrals.

Speaking to members of the newly formed Baby Bank Alliance, Kate said: “The work going on here is so essential… you are such a lifeline in so many ways, but you’re also hidden.

“We need to be able to normalise this and make this more visible.”